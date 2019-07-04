Premier League Transfer News: Manchester City trigger buy-back clause to re-sign Angelino

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 74 // 04 Jul 2019, 00:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City have re-signed Angelino from PSV

Manchester City have activated their £5.3 million buyback clause to re-sign Spanish full-back Angelino, the club have said on their official website.

Originally from Deportivo La Coruna's youth academy, Manchester City snapped him up in 2012 as a 15-year-old for a nominal fee.

The Spanish left-back made his first-team debut under Manuel Pellegrini in 2016 in an FA Cup tie and spent 4 loan spells away from the club, before signing for PSV on a permanent deal in the summer of 2018.

Manchester City had high hopes for the youngster and were keen to follow his development in the Eredivisie, thereby inserting a buyback in his contract. Benjamin Mendy has struggled with injuries since his big-money move from France and the likes of Zinchenko and Delph have had to fill in at left-back.

With only one natural left-back in the squad, Guardiola was eager to sign an able deputy and Angelino progress has seen him earn a move back to the club where he made a name for himself.

The Spaniard made quite the impression in the Netherlands, tallying 43 appearances last season, with a goal and 12 assists to his name. His impressive performances saw him being named in the Eredivisie Team of the Year for the second season in a row, once whilst on loan at NAC Brenda in 2017/18 and in the following season for PSV.

Having been capped at multiple youth levels for Spain, Angelino could look to stake a claim for a place in the senior team if he continues to impress in England.

Manchester City are front-runners for Joao Cancelo's signature and will also confirm the record-breaking purchase of Rodri imminently. If Cancelo were to sign, Guardiola would have all bases covered, with multiple quality players in every position.

With an even stronger squad than last season, the Cityzens will be in the running for every trophy up for grabs and will look to go one better than last season by winning the Champions League.