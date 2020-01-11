Premier League Transfer News: Manchester United and Chelsea in touch with Lyon for Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele

According to French news outlet L’Équipe, both Manchester United and Chelsea are in constant touch with Lyon regarding the transfer of Moussa Dembele. Jean-Michel Aulas, the President of the Ligue 1 side, had recently affirmed the club’s stance not to sell the player, but that has not deterred the Premier League duo from trying their luck.

In fact, both clubs have been monitoring the player for the past couple of months and are believed to be on the verge of initiating an offensive for his signature.

Discussions between Lyon and Chelsea had supposedly begun at the end of last year and the Blues had received some positive signs from the Ligue 1 side regarding their pursuit of the French striker. It was initially believed that an offer of €60m and Olivier Giroud would be enough to convince Lyon to part with their prized asset.

However, the Ligue 1 side were reluctant to accept the offer partly because the deal had a certain degree of complication and partly because of Giroud’s reluctance to move to France. It is now clear that the former Arsenal man has his heart set on a move to Inter Milan to team up with Antonio Conte.

Chelsea could return with a bigger offer at the end of the winter transfer window

Even though the omens have not been favourable for the Blues so far, the Premier League side has not given up on their target yet. Chelsea will apparently come back with another big offer at the beginning of the final week of the transfer window.

The club representatives are said to be in constant contact with their counterparts in Lyon, however, the emergence of Manchester United to the scene has added another edge to the situation. It is believed that the Red Devils are also interested in the French striker and they are contemplating making an offer themselves.

The player has maintained a professional attitude in the middle of all the drama. Dembele hasn’t voiced his desire to move away from Lyon either to the press or to the club so far. However, will he be able to ignore the enticing prospect of playing in the Premier League once again? Especially when two of the biggest clubs in the league are vying for his signature?

This is one story that could stretch into the Transfer Deadline Day.

