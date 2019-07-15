Premier League Transfer News: Manchester United hoping to pay a discounted fee to Leicester City for Harry Maguire's signature

Harry Maguire is keen on a move away from Leicester this summer.

What's the story?

Manchester United are playing the waiting game in order to reduce Leicester City's valuation of Harry Maguire at £90 million. It is contrary to the developments which suggested that the consensus was reached between the parties, with the centre-back due for a medical on Monday.

In case you missed it...

The England international raised the eyebrows while speaking about his ambitions. Harry's quote read as follows,

"Everyone wants to play at the top level, everyone wants to play in the biggest tournaments in the world, so obviously the Champions League is one."

“I want to concentrate fully on Leicester this year,"

"See where it takes the club and see where we go from there."

“My main aim is to be playing week in, week out in the Premier League and to get picked for England. However, I do want to win trophies. I want to win trophies with my country and I want to win trophies at club level.”

Maguire's uncertain future at Leicester got the Manchester clubs licking their lips over his possible signature. But United have pushed themselves ahead of their cross-town rivals for the 26-year-old's signature due to City's reluctance to pay an exorbitant amount of money.

Manchester United have moved ahead of Manchester City in the pursuit of Harry Maguire after upping their bid to £70m for the Leicester City defender, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 2, 2019

According to previous reports, the Foxes rejected Manchester United's first bid of £70 million. Leicester have remained adamant that they will consider a bid in the region of £90m to consider the sale of Maguire. Former Sheffield United man is liked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but Leicester's upscale price has been a logjam for negotiations between the two parties.

The heart of the matter...

The reports of consensus between Leicester City and Man United being reached were widely circulated on Sunday which even suggested that Harry Maguire is due a medical on Monday at United's Carrington training complex.

But, the impasse still prevails between the parties as the Red Devils' chiefs prefer a fee of around 80 million Euros- which breaks down into £60m upfront+ £20m in add-ons, as the recent reports suggest.

Man Utd are locked in transfer talks with Leicester City over Harry Maguire as #MUFC try to cut the Foxes' £90m valuation with De Ligt comparison



✍@jamesrobsonEShttps://t.co/pHJNyoQJzS — Standard Sport (@standardsport) July 15, 2019

Ed Woodward is willing to wait for Leicester to decrease their demands as the transfer window approaches to a conclusion with Maguire also keen to push for a move away from the club. The United CEO sees Matthijs de Ligt's transfer fee as a benchmark in to re-negotiate the terms with Leicester owners.

What could follow?

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting Harry Maguire at Old Trafford, we could see major developments in this week.