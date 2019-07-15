×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League Transfer News: Manchester United hoping to pay a discounted fee to Leicester City for Harry Maguire's signature

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
427   //    15 Jul 2019, 19:54 IST

Harry Maguire is keen on a move away from Leicester this summer.
Harry Maguire is keen on a move away from Leicester this summer.

What's the story?

Manchester United are playing the waiting game in order to reduce Leicester City's valuation of Harry Maguire at £90 million. It is contrary to the developments which suggested that the consensus was reached between the parties, with the centre-back due for a medical on Monday.

In case you missed it...

The England international raised the eyebrows while speaking about his ambitions. Harry's quote read as follows,

"Everyone wants to play at the top level, everyone wants to play in the biggest tournaments in the world, so obviously the Champions League is one."
“I want to concentrate fully on Leicester this year,"
"See where it takes the club and see where we go from there."
“My main aim is to be playing week in, week out in the Premier League and to get picked for England. However, I do want to win trophies. I want to win trophies with my country and I want to win trophies at club level.”

Maguire's uncertain future at Leicester got the Manchester clubs licking their lips over his possible signature. But United have pushed themselves ahead of their cross-town rivals for the 26-year-old's signature due to City's reluctance to pay an exorbitant amount of money.

According to previous reports, the Foxes rejected Manchester United's first bid of £70 million. Leicester have remained adamant that they will consider a bid in the region of £90m to consider the sale of Maguire. Former Sheffield United man is liked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but Leicester's upscale price has been a logjam for negotiations between the two parties.

Advertisement

The heart of the matter...

The reports of consensus between Leicester City and Man United being reached were widely circulated on Sunday which even suggested that Harry Maguire is due a medical on Monday at United's Carrington training complex.

But, the impasse still prevails between the parties as the Red Devils' chiefs prefer a fee of around 80 million Euros- which breaks down into £60m upfront+ £20m in add-ons, as the recent reports suggest.

Ed Woodward is willing to wait for Leicester to decrease their demands as the transfer window approaches to a conclusion with Maguire also keen to push for a move away from the club. The United CEO sees Matthijs de Ligt's transfer fee as a benchmark in to re-negotiate the terms with Leicester owners.

What could follow?

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting Harry Maguire at Old Trafford, we could see major developments in this week.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Leicester City Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make £70 million bid for Leicester City's Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United place £70m bid for Harry Maguire, Red Devils agree personal terms with Bruno Fernandes and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Leicester City name price for Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils set to miss out on Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Is Harry Maguire the solution to Manchester United's defensive problems?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Told to Hijack Rivals Bid for Leicester Centre-Back
RELATED STORY
3 Players teams could sign from Leicester City  
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Former Red Devil names player the club should sign
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Top target Harry Maguire responds to transfer links
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Leicester could break into the top 4 in 2019/20
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us