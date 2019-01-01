Premier League transfer news: Manchester United will have to pay €120 million to sign world-class target, Liverpool star wanted by Madrid and Barcelona and more - January 1, 2019

Will Woodward do this?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! The transfer window has officially opened and here are the top stories surrounding the Premier League.

#5 Brahim Diaz update

Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz is on his way to join Real Madrid in the winter transfer window. The Spaniard rejected all of City’s offers to sign an extension as he has made up his mind to be at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Duncan Castles, the midfielder wants to play more, which is why he wants to move to Madrid. The Galacticos, meanwhile, want to make a statement in the winter market.

"Diaz wants to get out and he wants to play so he's pushing for the move to happen and Madrid, from their point of view, want to announce the transfer and have something to show in the January window,” Castles said.

Castles then added that the Merengues initially offered €10 million for him while the Etihad outfit wanted €20 million. The compromise, according to the pundit, is somewhere in between those two figures.

As a result, the Manchester outfit are set to get some money in the least for the talented midfielder – something that Manchester United weren’t able to when Paul Pogba joined Juventus on a Bosman transfer.

"They've offered €10million as an immediate transfer fee to City, who have asked for €20m. It looks like it will be settled halfway between them.

"It's not determined yet but City are definitely going to get a reasonable chunk of money for a player who is extremely talented and who will probably be worth a lot more down the line.

"But they have dodged the bullet of the Paul Pogba situation which is having one of your top academy players poached by a leading European rival for essentially nothing."

