Superstar considers buying €4 million house in Manchester as he wants United move, Liverpool man rejects Real Madrid and more Premier League transfer news: March 11, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the English league…

Gundogan to make a decision in the summer

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has claimed that he hasn’t made a decision yet on his future at the Etihad. The midfielder’s deal is set to expire in the summer of 2020 and he is yet to extend it.

And now, according to him, there is talk between him and the club on a new deal but he is going to hold concrete talks in the summer as he is only focusing on fighting in four competitions.

“There is no decision yet otherwise I would've signed,” Gundogan said.

“I'd say we are still in talks but I don't feel much pressure.

“After the season we'll talk again. My main target at the moment is going for all four competitions.

“Playing under Pep is the main thing now. One day we'll need to make a decision.”

Guardiola on Gundogan

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola also spoke about the contractual situation of the former Dortmund star. The former Barcelona manager has claimed that Gundogan should leave if he doesn’t want to stay but he hopes that that won’t be the case.

Guardiola added that the German doesn’t want to sign a new contract just yet but that the club are ready to offer him one when he wants it.

“If he doesn’t want to stay, he has to leave. But we would like to continue. I said before, if he wants to stay, we will talk to him and we can sign the contract,” said Guardiola.

“We signed the contract with Kevin De Bruyne in a few days, and with other players — with Gabriel Jesus. But he doesn’t want to right now, so we will wait. When he wants it, we will be here.”

Klopp rejects Madrid

Real Madrid want a new manager to replace Santiago Solari next season and they have eyed Jurgen Klopp as a possible replacement. However, the reports claim that he has rejected the opportunity to work at Madrid because he is happy at Liverpool right now and is not considering leaving at the moment.

Bale set on United move

According to reports, Gareth Bale is set to leave Real Madrid in the summer and has already chosen Manchester United as his destination. In fact, he is close to paying €4 million for a house in Manchester. However, the Red Devils are only willing to pay €80 million, which Perez doesn’t find as agreeable.

The want for Ndombele

According to Express, Manchester City are leading the race to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Tottenham, Manchester United and Juventus are also eying him but it is the Etihad that press the hardest for him. He is currently valued at £50 million.

