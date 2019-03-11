×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Superstar considers buying €4 million house in Manchester as he wants United move, Liverpool man rejects Real Madrid and more Premier League transfer news: March 11, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
7.94K   //    11 Mar 2019, 19:33 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the English league…

Gundogan to make a decision in the summer

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has claimed that he hasn’t made a decision yet on his future at the Etihad. The midfielder’s deal is set to expire in the summer of 2020 and he is yet to extend it.

And now, according to him, there is talk between him and the club on a new deal but he is going to hold concrete talks in the summer as he is only focusing on fighting in four competitions. 

“There is no decision yet otherwise I would've signed,” Gundogan said.

“I'd say we are still in talks but I don't feel much pressure.

“After the season we'll talk again. My main target at the moment is going for all four competitions.

“Playing under Pep is the main thing now. One day we'll need to make a decision.”

Guardiola on Gundogan

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola also spoke about the contractual situation of the former Dortmund star. The former Barcelona manager has claimed that Gundogan should leave if he doesn’t want to stay but he hopes that that won’t be the case.

Guardiola added that the German doesn’t want to sign a new contract just yet but that the club are ready to offer him one when he wants it. 

Advertisement

“If he doesn’t want to stay, he has to leave. But we would like to continue. I said before, if he wants to stay, we will talk to him and we can sign the contract,” said Guardiola.

“We signed the contract with Kevin De Bruyne in a few days, and with other players — with Gabriel Jesus. But he doesn’t want to right now, so we will wait. When he wants it, we will be here.”

Klopp rejects Madrid

Real Madrid want a new manager to replace Santiago Solari next season and they have eyed Jurgen Klopp as a possible replacement. However, the reports claim that he has rejected the opportunity to work at Madrid because he is happy at Liverpool right now and is not considering leaving at the moment.

Bale set on United move

According to reports, Gareth Bale is set to leave Real Madrid in the summer and has already chosen Manchester United as his destination. In fact, he is close to paying €4 million for a house in Manchester. However, the Red Devils are only willing to pay €80 million, which Perez doesn’t find as agreeable.

The want for Ndombele

According to Express, Manchester City are leading the race to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. Tottenham, Manchester United and Juventus are also eying him but it is the Etihad that press the hardest for him. He is currently valued at £50 million.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Manchester United in race for Real Madrid superstar, Solskjaer confirms transfer plans, and more, Manchester United Transfer News - 9th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Superstar could force €80 million move to Manchester United, Real Madrid star could move to Liverpool or Arsenal and more Premier League transfer news March 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Madrid youngster wants to move to Manchester United for €80 million, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Premier League superstar rejects Real Madrid to stay where he is, United and Liverpool battle for Uruguay starlet and more - January 24, 2019
RELATED STORY
£81 million superstar is looking for a house at Manchester ahead of United move, Liverpool target worth £102 million wanted by Real Madrid and more Premier League transfer news February 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United want £162m Real Madrid superstar, £77m Frenchman emerges as shock target, and more - 20th December 2018
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make move for £200 million star and more - May 28, 2018
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United shouldn't even consider buying Gareth Bale
RELATED STORY
Manchester United want Belgian midfielder, Real Madrid willing to swap Toni Kroos to sign Ronaldo replacement worth €150 million and more Premier League transfer news: December 2, 2018
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Gareth Bale rejects huge offers from two Premier League giants, Klopp gives transfer update and more - January 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us