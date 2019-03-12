×
Manchester United willing to pay €80 million for world-class midfielder, Liverpool want €150 million Real Madrid star targeted by United and more Premier League transfer news March 12, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
7.97K   //    12 Mar 2019, 21:36 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Cascarino wants Modric at Spurs

Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has suggested Tottenham to sign a big-name player in the summer. The Londoners are currently going through a rough patch that has seen the Premier title hopes slip away from their hands.

As a result, Cascarino believes that the Lilywhites should target a big-name star – someone with a character – in the form Luka Modric or Thiago Silva.

“Potential is great, but the missing link is an established winner,” he said.

“Harry Kane is the captain, but he is a Tottenham man and is never going to demand more from Pochettino, never going to go in and ruffle feathers.

“They should aim to sign a big-name player. Real Madrid will be having a fire sale in the summer — could Spurs bring Luka Modric back? Paris Saint-Germain have financial fair play to contend with, could Spurs sign Thiago Silva?”

Marco Asensio to leave if Mbappe comes

According to reports, Real Madrid superstar Marco Asensio would look to leave the club should the Galacticos sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer. He would like to play in the Premier League where Liverpool and Manchester United have shown interest.

His price? €150 million. And that is negotiable.

Coutinho to United

Philippe Coutinho has seen his prominence fall at Barcelona this season. As a result, there are reports of him leaving the club in the summer. According to reports, Manchester United are interested in the former Liverpool star and are willing to offer €80 million for the Brazilian.

Hazard to Madrid

With the arrival of Zinedine Zidane to Real Madrid, the stories of Hazard joining Real Madrid have gathered more place. According to a report from The Telegraph, Real Madrid have the first move to sign Hazard, who is rated at £100 million by his club. However, with just a year left in his contract, it would be interesting to see whether the Blues bring down their asking price. 

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
