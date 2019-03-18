Juventus join race to sign Real Madrid target, Manchester United no longer want world-class superstar and more Premier League transfer news March 18, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

David Moyes opens up

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has opened up about his tenure with the Red Devils following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scot revealed that Marouane Fellaini wasn’t supposed to be the only signing.

In fact, Gareth Bale was among the targeted players and David Moyes revealed that they could have signed the Welshman, despite the fact that the deal to Madrid was almost done.

“Marouane Fellaini was to be part of a group of players to come in,” he said.

“By the time we got to the end of the transfer window, we always thought we had a chance of getting Gareth Bale.

“We hoped we could talk him out of going to Real Madrid because it was already half done.”

He then added that the Red Devils had offered the Welshman more money in wages and also had a helicopter in place for him but the former Spurs star ended up at Real Madrid in the end.

“We had offered more money, we tried to entice him. We did [have a helicopter ready] and we tried.

“But this is management and we all have lots of hard-luck stories.”

The former Everton manager also revealed that he had an agreement of sorts with Toni Kroos back when he was at Bayern Munich. The German apparently agreed to join Manchester United but the deal didn’t end up happening as the Scot had lost his job in the meantime.

“I had met Toni Kroos during the season and agreed he would come to Manchester United before he went to Real Madrid, but somewhere in there I lost my job, and he went somewhere else.”

