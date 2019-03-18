×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus join race to sign Real Madrid target, Manchester United no longer want world-class superstar and more Premier League transfer news March 18, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.06K   //    18 Mar 2019, 20:07 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

David Moyes opens up

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has opened up about his tenure with the Red Devils following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scot revealed that Marouane Fellaini wasn’t supposed to be the only signing.

In fact, Gareth Bale was among the targeted players and David Moyes revealed that they could have signed the Welshman, despite the fact that the deal to Madrid was almost done.

“Marouane Fellaini was to be part of a group of players to come in,” he said.

“By the time we got to the end of the transfer window, we always thought we had a chance of getting Gareth Bale.

“We hoped we could talk him out of going to Real Madrid because it was already half done.”

He then added that the Red Devils had offered the Welshman more money in wages and also had a helicopter in place for him but the former Spurs star ended up at Real Madrid in the end.

“We had offered more money, we tried to entice him. We did [have a helicopter ready] and we tried.

“But this is management and we all have lots of hard-luck stories.”

Advertisement

The former Everton manager also revealed that he had an agreement of sorts with Toni Kroos back when he was at Bayern Munich. The German apparently agreed to join Manchester United but the deal didn’t end up happening as the Scot had lost his job in the meantime.

“I had met Toni Kroos during the season and agreed he would come to Manchester United before he went to Real Madrid, but somewhere in there I lost my job, and he went somewhere else.”

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Gareth Bale Christian Eriksen Football Transfer Roundups
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Serie A transfer news: Manchester United prepare raid for 2 Juventus stars, PSG set colossal price for Juve target and more: March 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Juventus want €80m United star, £50m attacker tipped for United move, and more - 13th December 2018
RELATED STORY
Superstar considers buying €4 million house in Manchester as he wants United move, Liverpool man rejects Real Madrid and more Premier League transfer news: March 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid will have to pay world record fee for superstar, Manchester United target considers leaving club and more Premier League transfer news: March 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, Manchester United shock favourites to sign Tottenham superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United enter race for €80 million Juventus target
RELATED STORY
Superstar could force €80 million move to Manchester United, Real Madrid star could move to Liverpool or Arsenal and more Premier League transfer news March 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star set to join Juventus on loan
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United willing to pay €80 million for world-class midfielder, Liverpool want €150 million Real Madrid star targeted by United and more Premier League transfer news March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us