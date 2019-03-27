×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League transfer news: Manchester United serious about signing teenage defender, Real Madrid target likely to join the Blancos and more - March 27, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.11K   //    27 Mar 2019, 19:45 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Ian McGarry on Philippe Coutinho

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move to Manchester United and according to journalist Ian McGarry, Barcelona are indeed looking to sell him.

He believes that the Catalans will accept a bid of €90 million and even though that would be a loss for them, his wages will be off the bill, freeing up some of it. He also added that it would be interesting to see the Brazilian’s next destination.

“The fee I’m told that Barcelona are looking for is not the same as the one they paid Liverpool more than 18 months ago,” he told The Transfer Window podcast.

“They would accept around €90m for the player, accepting the loss but getting the salary off of the wage bill at the Camp Nou.

“And I think it will be very interesting to see where Coutinho ends up.”

McGarry then added that Liverpool are certainly not among the options for Coutinho as the Reds don’t have the financial might to pull off a deal, coupled with the fact they don’t really need him and the bitterness surrounding the way he left the Merseyside.

“For those Liverpool fans who listen to us, I’m pretty certain that Liverpool’s not an option - both financially and I think that Jurgen Klopp believes he has a more balanced side now than he did when he had Coutinho in it.

“That was one of the reasons why he was allowed to go as well as the fact that the player agitated for the move.

Advertisement

“So it will be very interesting to see how that impacts on Neymar and also we might even see some other players leave PSG in the summer as well.”


1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Aaron Ramsey Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
Manchester United front runners to sign Atletico Madrid superstar, Red Devils on alert as Real Madrid defender seeks exit, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 19th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus considering move for €200 million Manchester United target, Zidane wants Premier League midfielder at Madrid and more Premier League transfer news: March 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus join race to sign Real Madrid target, Manchester United no longer want world-class superstar and more Premier League transfer news March 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid will have to pay world record fee for superstar, Manchester United target considers leaving club and more Premier League transfer news: March 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United want Real Madrid defender, Red Devils keen on Benfica teenager, and more - 7th February 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Manchester United signed Fred to anger Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona want €60 million Premier League defender and more - December 8, 2018
RELATED STORY
Manchester United in race for Real Madrid superstar, Solskjaer confirms transfer plans, and more, Manchester United Transfer News - 9th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United speak to Mino Raiola to sign his client, Real Madrid sent scouts to watch United target and more - January 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, Manchester United shock favourites to sign Tottenham superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us