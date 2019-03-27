Premier League transfer news: Manchester United serious about signing teenage defender, Real Madrid target likely to join the Blancos and more - March 27, 2019

Ian McGarry on Philippe Coutinho

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move to Manchester United and according to journalist Ian McGarry, Barcelona are indeed looking to sell him.

He believes that the Catalans will accept a bid of €90 million and even though that would be a loss for them, his wages will be off the bill, freeing up some of it. He also added that it would be interesting to see the Brazilian’s next destination.

“The fee I’m told that Barcelona are looking for is not the same as the one they paid Liverpool more than 18 months ago,” he told The Transfer Window podcast.

“They would accept around €90m for the player, accepting the loss but getting the salary off of the wage bill at the Camp Nou.

“And I think it will be very interesting to see where Coutinho ends up.”

McGarry then added that Liverpool are certainly not among the options for Coutinho as the Reds don’t have the financial might to pull off a deal, coupled with the fact they don’t really need him and the bitterness surrounding the way he left the Merseyside.

“For those Liverpool fans who listen to us, I’m pretty certain that Liverpool’s not an option - both financially and I think that Jurgen Klopp believes he has a more balanced side now than he did when he had Coutinho in it.

“That was one of the reasons why he was allowed to go as well as the fact that the player agitated for the move.

“So it will be very interesting to see how that impacts on Neymar and also we might even see some other players leave PSG in the summer as well.”

