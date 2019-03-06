Manchester United make €80 million bid for superstar desperate to join them as they also want Chelsea and Liverpool target and more Premier League transfer news: March 6, 2019

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the most popular league in the world…

Paul Merson on Bale

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United don’t look like a possibility for Gareth Bale anymore. Everything points towards this being the Welshman’s last season at Real Madrid but Merson believes that United might not need him anymore due to the rise of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

He also added that while Chelsea do have the money to bring him in, he is unsure as to whether they would try as they have Callum Hudson-Odoi in their ranks.

“I would have said Man United a while back,” he said.

“Chelsea are probably the only ones really who are going to pay that kind of money”.

“But now you’re looking at [Marcus] Rashford, you’re looking at [Anthony] Martial - would they pay that kind of money for him? I think it’s hard, I don’t know.

“Probably Chelsea are probably the only ones really who are going to pay that kind of money.

“You’ve got [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, and then you’ve got the transfer embargo.

“They’ve appealed, if they get another one you never know whether they’re just going to go mad in the transfer market and buy three or four players.”

More on Bale

After being jeered by his own fans, Gareth Bale looks set to leave the Bernabeu. According to his own agent Jonathan Barnett, the player loves the Merengues but he might get fed up of the fans and the way they have been acting and might just consider leaving the Galacticos in the summer.

“He loves his football, he loves Real Madrid and he wants to play,” he said.

“It is about whether he enjoys playing for Real Madrid and he does at this moment. It might well be the time will come that he has had enough but maybe by coming out and saying what I think, some normal human beings at Real Madrid will think ‘hold on a minute, it is wrong what we are doing’ and maybe they will change.”

Even more on Bale

According to reports from Spain, Gareth Bale wants to join Manchester United in the summer and the Red Devils have also offered €80 million for Welshman. However, the Galacticos don’t think it is enough, which is perhaps why his agent hasn’t been quiet of late.

Manchester United watch Bruno Fernandes

We finally move on to something that is not related to Gareth Bale as, according to reports, Manchester United have watched Bruno Fernandes on the weekend. The Sporting star is on the radar of quite a few clubs, namely Liverpool and Chelsea.

The report further claims that the Old Trafford outfit are convinced by the player.

Nicolas Pepe

Lille president Gerard Lopez has claimed that the club have rejected even €50 million offers from England for the player. Pepe has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham and according to Lille chief, they won’t sell him for a lesser amount.

He also revealed that they got an €80 million offer from China for him.

"In England, there are clubs. We have had offers worth €50m (£43.3m). We will not sell for less, we have even refused a €50m bid,” he said.

"We had an offer from China worth €80m (£68.8m) with an astronomical salary, but he didn't want to go."

