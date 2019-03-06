×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United make €80 million bid for superstar desperate to join them as they also want Chelsea and Liverpool target and more Premier League transfer news: March 6, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
32.08K   //    06 Mar 2019, 20:13 IST

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the most popular league in the world…

Paul Merson on Bale

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United don’t look like a possibility for Gareth Bale anymore. Everything points towards this being the Welshman’s last season at Real Madrid but Merson believes that United might not need him anymore due to the rise of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

He also added that while Chelsea do have the money to bring him in, he is unsure as to whether they would try as they have Callum Hudson-Odoi in their ranks.

“I would have said Man United a while back,” he said.

“Chelsea are probably the only ones really who are going to pay that kind of money”.

“But now you’re looking at [Marcus] Rashford, you’re looking at [Anthony] Martial - would they pay that kind of money for him? I think it’s hard, I don’t know.

“Probably Chelsea are probably the only ones really who are going to pay that kind of money.

“You’ve got [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, and then you’ve got the transfer embargo.

“They’ve appealed, if they get another one you never know whether they’re just going to go mad in the transfer market and buy three or four players.”

Advertisement

More on Bale

After being jeered by his own fans, Gareth Bale looks set to leave the Bernabeu. According to his own agent Jonathan Barnett, the player loves the Merengues but he might get fed up of the fans and the way they have been acting and might just consider leaving the Galacticos in the summer.

“He loves his football, he loves Real Madrid and he wants to play,” he said.

“It is about whether he enjoys playing for Real Madrid and he does at this moment. It might well be the time will come that he has had enough but maybe by coming out and saying what I think, some normal human beings at Real Madrid will think ‘hold on a minute, it is wrong what we are doing’ and maybe they will change.”

Even more on Bale

According to reports from Spain, Gareth Bale wants to join Manchester United in the summer and the Red Devils have also offered €80 million for Welshman. However, the Galacticos don’t think it is enough, which is perhaps why his agent hasn’t been quiet of late.

Manchester United watch Bruno Fernandes

We finally move on to something that is not related to Gareth Bale as, according to reports, Manchester United have watched Bruno Fernandes on the weekend. The Sporting star is on the radar of quite a few clubs, namely Liverpool and Chelsea.

The report further claims that the Old Trafford outfit are convinced by the player.

Nicolas Pepe

Lille president Gerard Lopez has claimed that the club have rejected even €50 million offers from England for the player. Pepe has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham and according to Lille chief, they won’t sell him for a lesser amount.

He also revealed that they got an €80 million offer from China for him.

"In England, there are clubs. We have had offers worth €50m (£43.3m). We will not sell for less, we have even refused a €50m bid,” he said.

"We had an offer from China worth €80m (£68.8m) with an astronomical salary, but he didn't want to go."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Gareth Bale Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Manchester United to sign Real Madrid and Chelsea target, Liverpool's €69M bid rejected,  and more: Transfer roundup, 19 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea and Manchester United want Real Madrid superstar and more - December 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
AC Milan make €100 million offer for Manchester United target, Chelsea target set to leave his club this summer and more Premier League transfer news: February 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United willing to sell Lukaku and Sanchez to sign superstar for €150 million, Chelsea star considering the option to leave and more Premier League transfer news February 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to make offers worth €230 million combined for Serie A duo, no bids for Chelsea target yet and more Premier League transfer news February 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid already negotiating with Liverpool star, Manchester United willing to offer €80 million for Gareth Bale and more Premier League transfer news March 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to offer €120 million plus world-class star for Liverpool superstar, Chelsea target won't be sold and more Premier League transfer news March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United plot €200 million bid to sign superstar forward and more - November 24, 2018
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea's €80M target also wanted by Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news today: Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea for gargantuan fee as Blues also look to sign Real Madrid superstar and more – January 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today CRY BRI 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR WES 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs West Ham
Today HUD AFC 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI FUL 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Fulham
Today NEW EVE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Everton
Today SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Today MAN WAT 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Tomorrow LIV BUR 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Burnley
Tomorrow CHE WOL 07:35 PM Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow ARS MAN 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us