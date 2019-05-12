×
Real Madrid and Barcelona offer world-class superstar each for Paul Pogba, Liverpool using trump card to sign De Ligt and more Premier League transfer news: May 12, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.04K   //    12 May 2019, 21:46 IST

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Giroud to Nice

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move to Nice for a while and now, the club's technical director Gilles Grimandi has stated that if the Frenchman has decided to join the French outfit, it is because he likes the project in place.

He also added that should the Chelsea star not be happy at Stamford Bridge due to the lack of playing time, then everything major should be taken into account.

"If Olivier Giroud decides to come that is because he likes the project at Nice," Grimandi was quoted as saying. "If Olivier is not happy at Chelsea, if he wants to play, we will take all the elements into account.”

Grimandi then went to reveal that while he did speak to manager Patrick Vieira about the French forward, he has not yet spoken to the player.

"I have spoken with manager Patrick [Vieira] about Olivier Giroud, but we have not spoken with Olivier Giroud.”

Finally, he spoke about his relationship with the player, claiming that he knows the Frenchman well as he was involved in the forward’s transfer to Arsenal. Even though he hasn’t spoken to him in a while, he believes that should Giroud decide to come to Nice, it would be because of what the club could offer to him as a player.

"I know Olivier very well because I was involved in his transfer from Montpellier to Arsenal. Olivier will choose his destination. For the moment I have not spoken to him. If Olivier Giroud decides to come to Nice it is because he knows the means that we have."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Isco Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
