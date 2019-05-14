Chelsea will sign Barcelona star for €120 million if ban is lifted, Real Madrid close to signing Barcelona target for €140 million and more Premier League transfer news May 14, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Frank Lampard on Eden Hazard

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has opened up on the possible departure of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, with Real Madrid being the expected destination. Hazard has been linked to the Galacticos for a year now and this summer might be the end of the saga.

And according to Lampard, Hazard is one of the best players in the world and thinks that the signs point towards the Belgian leaving the club if he wishes to. He also added that 7 years with the Blues has made him one of the best players in the history of the team.

“He is a great player and one of the best players in the world for a long time now," he said.

“The signs are he might be leaving if the clubs can agree on that and if that is what the player wants.

“I would certainly say the seven years Eden Hazard has been at Chelsea, he has elevated himself to one of the great players in the history of the team, in terms of what he has done on the pitch.

As a result, Lampard thinks that it would be a huge blow for Chelsea if the former Lille star decides to leave London but also reiterated that the player’s desire should be understood , which is why Hazard has the support of Lampard regardless of the decision the Belgian makes.

“It would be a shame for Chelsea and the Premier League to lose him but we also have to understand individual’s wants and desires.

“So I know Eden and like him and would go by what Eden wants to do.”

