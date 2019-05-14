×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea will sign Barcelona star for €120 million if ban is lifted, Real Madrid close to signing Barcelona target for €140 million and more Premier League transfer news May 14, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
20.81K   //    14 May 2019, 22:10 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Frank Lampard on Eden Hazard

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has opened up on the possible departure of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, with Real Madrid being the expected destination. Hazard has been linked to the Galacticos for a year now and this summer might be the end of the saga.

And according to Lampard, Hazard is one of the best players in the world and thinks that the signs point towards the Belgian leaving the club if he wishes to. He also added that 7 years with the Blues has made him one of the best players in the history of the team.

“He is a great player and one of the best players in the world for a long time now," he said.
“The signs are he might be leaving if the clubs can agree on that and if that is what the player wants.
“I would certainly say the seven years Eden Hazard has been at Chelsea, he has elevated himself to one of the great players in the history of the team, in terms of what he has done on the pitch.

As a result, Lampard thinks that it would be a huge blow for Chelsea if the former Lille star decides to leave London but also reiterated that the player’s desire should be understood , which is why Hazard has the support of Lampard regardless of the decision the Belgian makes.

“It would be a shame for Chelsea and the Premier League to lose him but we also have to understand individual’s wants and desires.
“So I know Eden and like him and would go by what Eden wants to do.”
1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Philippe Coutinho Chelsea Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Premier League Transfer News: Chelsea rejected three offers from three clubs for star player, Real Madrid signing Ronaldo replacement could hurt Barcelona and more - January 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Real Madrid close to finalising a cut-price move for Premier League star
RELATED STORY
Chelsea have a masterplan to keep Real Madrid target Eden Hazard, Manchester City a step close to signing £75 million De Ligt and more Premier League transfer news: February 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea ‘close to completing’ deal for world-class Real Madrid super-target for bargain price and more Premier League transfer news - February 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo set for explosive Juventus exit to join Premier League side, Chelsea lower price for Eden Hazard as Real Madrid move nears and more, 19 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid receive €120 million bid for superstar, Galacticos star has offers from 5 clubs and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea reject €82 million bid for Hazard, want at least €100-€120 million for the Belgian
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Real Madrid closes in on Belgian wizard, Sarri looking to sign Croatian midfielder and more | 8 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Toni Kroos wants to leave as Premier League club eye move, Chelsea wanted to offer €150 million for world-class midfielder and more Premier League transfer news February 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer news: Los Blancos close to reaching an agreement with Premier League superstar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us