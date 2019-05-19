Liverpool prepare €100 million bid for Real Madrid magician, Arsenal offer €100 million for former Tottenham star and more Premier League transfer news: May 19, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership.

De Ligt to Liverpool might not happen

Ajax star Matthijs De Ligt is perhaps the most coveted player in the world right now. The Dutch star has been on the radar of many clubs after his brilliant performances this season, with Liverpool also being touted to be a potential destination for the Ajax captain.

However, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, it seems as though Barcelona are the ones that will ultimately sign him. Balague thinks that the Dutchman is going to join Barcelona.

“De Ligt, of course, is possibly going to Barcelona,” he was quoted as saying.

He then added that the agent of De Ligt, Mino Raiola, has been in talks with Barcelona in the last few weeks and that the Catalans are willing to pay around €70 million for the superstar defender.

“There’s been meetings between Barcelona and (De Ligt’s agent) Mino Raiola in recent weeks and also Barcelona and Ajax.

“They’re willing to pay about €70m (£61m), Ajax are happy with that.”

Balague also stated that the final decision is up to the player as Bayern, PSG and Liverpool all want him. However, Balague believes that Barcelona are best placed to acquire the services of the Dutch sensation.

“It’s now down to the player where he wants to go to. Bayern Munich, PSG and Liverpool wanted him.

Advertisement

“But I feel that he’s close – or that’s what Barcelona feels, that they’re close to getting him.

“There is a cup final to be played so I don’t know when the announcement will be made but in the next couple of weeks we should know everything about that one.”

1 / 4 NEXT