Manchester United make sensation €110 million bid for Real Madrid target, Manchester City lead race to sign player that Messi wants and more Premier League transfer news May 22, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.01K   //    22 May 2019, 21:47 IST

SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga
SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Rakitic speaks about his future

Manchester United target Ivan Rakitic has claimed that he is happy with the signing of Frenkie De Jong at Barcelona. The former Sevilla star has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou but it seems as though he doesn’t want to leave. 

The Croat claimed that he is elated with the fact that the Catalans opted to strengthen the team by acquiring the services of the midfielder and is of the opinion that the Dutchman’s arrival won’t change his importance at the club since his position is occupied.

"I'm glad they signed him [De Jong] up," Rakitic told Mundo Deportivo.
"First of all there is a young boy who is playing very well and I am glad that the club continues to strengthen. Every good player that can arrive, delighted.
"But also everyone has their place," he continued. "He arrives but I am convinced that he will not arrive for my position, my position is occupied.”

He also wished the young Dutchman good luck prior to joining the team and also stated that the two don’t actually play in the same role, which is why he doesn’t understand why they are concerning De Jong to him.

"I wish you good luck and I respect you one hundred percent. Besides, he is playing in another position that is not mine, so I do not understand why they relate him to me.”

Finally, he added that he is glad with De Jong’s arrival at Barcelona.

"I'm glad you come. I hope you have good morning now that you are in Barcelona, that you enjoy and are welcome."
