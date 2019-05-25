×
Real Madrid want €150 million Barcelona target who likes the Galacticos, Isco to Tottenham is a real possibility and more Premier League transfer news, May 25, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.88K   //    25 May 2019, 19:27 IST

SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga
SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Liverpool shouldn’t sign a defender

Liverpool shouldn’t sign a center-back, says club legend Jamie Carragher. According to the former defender, Joel Matip’s form has been good and it is because of that that the Red don’t need a defender.

He stated that he thought the Merseyside outfit needed a new defender three months ago due to the injury proneness of Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren. However, right now, Carragher believes that the Reds would be ‘mad’ to sign a new defender.

“The form Matip’s been in, he’s been brilliant,” former Reds defender Carragher said.
“At one stage three months ago I was thinking, ‘We need to buy a centre-back.’
“You couldn’t trust [Dejan] Lovren or Gomez fitness-wise and Matip was the fourth choice and you’re thinking, ‘Is he good enough?’
“But I think you’d be mad now to sign one. Maybe if Lovren went, I don’t know his contract situation.”

Carragher then added that the Merseyside outfit should be open to selling Dejan Lovren due to the fact that he is very prone to injuries and that a club fighting for titles like Liverpool shouldn’t rely on someone who spends more time recovering than actually playing.

“He’s far too injury prone for me so if someone made a good offer and you could buy someone without breaking the bank [you should sell him], because you’ve got Gomez there who was outstanding at the start of the season, you give him one more chance as well.
“Unfortunately for him [Lovren] he gets a lot of injuries and you can’t afford to have players in your squad who get injured all the time.”
