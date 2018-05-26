Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to offer Pogba for Real Madrid defender, Barcelona agree to sell €140m star to Arsenal – 26 May 2018

The Premier League is going to have a lot of new WORLD-CLASS players in the league next season!

26 May 2018

Pogba and Mourinho don't have the best of relationships

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day. Some star players have been linked with a move to the Premier League and it seems as though that some of them could actually make the switch. So without further ado, let’s begin!

To shortly summarise the content of what lies ahead, there is an update regarding Chelsea and their pursuit of former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri. After that lies Arsenal's targets with new manager Unai Emery at helm, Manchester United’s pursuit of defenders, Jurgen Klopp’s failures with two Real Madrid players, Real Madrid’s interest in Salah and Tottenham’s push to reduce the gap between them and the top.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 The hotchpotch

Maurizio Sarri is now a free agent after leaving Napoli. As a result, Chelsea are going to initiate contact with the Italian manager with, according to a report from The Guardian, Sarri’s representatives set to meet the Blues on Friday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are on the lookout for a right-back as first-choice right-back Antonio Valencia isn’t getting any younger. As a result, they are going to make a £30 million move for Valencia’s Joao Cancelo, report Mirror.

Furthermore, Arsenal have been credited with interest for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is also being followed by Italian champions Juventus. Pellegrini has a release clause of only £26 million, according to Sky Sports.

It was not a long time ago when Kenedy was a forgotten figure at Chelsea. Such was Conte's lack of trust in him that he preferred to sign Marcos Alonso instead of playing the youngster. In the end, he made a move to Newcastle in a loan deal, which has perhaps saved his career.

After an amazing time with the Toons, many top European clubs are knocking on his door for his signature. According to Goal, RB Leipzig has joined the race to sign the talented left-sided player.

However, the German club are not the only one as even Arsenal are looking to sign him in the summer along with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. Seems like Kenedy has a lot of options to choose from!