×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United join race for €100 million Real Madrid target, Madrid have an ‘impossible dream’ of signing Liverpool star and more Premier League transfer news: May 27, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.35K   //    27 May 2019, 22:27 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Poch is fully focused

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed talks about his future at the club as he is fully focused on the upcoming Champions League final against Ajax.

Spurs are set to face the Merseyside outfit in the final and Pochettino thinks that speaking about his future at this point in time would be a shame as he is, in his own words, ‘not important’ when compared to the CL final.

"Today, to think about individual things is a little bit embarrassing and a shame.
"I am not important. What happens in the future with me – I think we have bigger things ahead to think about (referring to the final).”

He then added that the thrill of playing in the final of the Champions League alone exceed everything for Spurs, which is why they shouldn’t be worried about him right now.

He once again reiterated that he is not more important than the possibility of winning the Champions League and even though there are rumours about him, he is full committed to Tottenham right now and will only talk about his future after the final.

"To play the final of the Champions League, to play with all the emotions that this competition generates, I am nothing to worry about.
"I am not more important than the Champions League or the possibility to win a trophy, or the club.
Advertisement
"The rumours are out there. You ask about me but today the focus is 200 per cent on the final. Rumours are rumours and are there.
"After the final we will have time to talk. Today my commitment to Tottenham is 200 per cent."
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Virgil van Dijk EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
Advertisement
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave Madrid for ManUtd, €110 million spending spree for Liverpool and more – May 27, 2018
RELATED STORY
French superstar rejects Manchester United and could join Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp may consider Bayern Munich job and more Premier League transfer news February 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United willing to pay €80 million for world-class midfielder, Liverpool want €150 million Real Madrid star targeted by United and more Premier League transfer news March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Superstar could force €80 million move to Manchester United, Real Madrid star could move to Liverpool or Arsenal and more Premier League transfer news March 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid already negotiating with Liverpool star, Manchester United willing to offer €80 million for Gareth Bale and more Premier League transfer news March 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
£81 million superstar is looking for a house at Manchester ahead of United move, Liverpool target worth £102 million wanted by Real Madrid and more Premier League transfer news February 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer €200 million for 2 Manchester United superstars, Liverpool keen on signing Real Madrid target and more Premier League transfer news: April 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool could sign world-class Barcelona star on one condition, Manchester United steal signing from Atletico Madrid and more – May 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool or Manchester United: Which club should Sergio Ramos choose if he leaves Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea have a plan to sign €80 million star, Liverpool & Manchester United contact club for world-class midfielder and more - April 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us