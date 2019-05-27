Manchester United join race for €100 million Real Madrid target, Madrid have an ‘impossible dream’ of signing Liverpool star and more Premier League transfer news: May 27, 2019

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Poch is fully focused

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed talks about his future at the club as he is fully focused on the upcoming Champions League final against Ajax.

Spurs are set to face the Merseyside outfit in the final and Pochettino thinks that speaking about his future at this point in time would be a shame as he is, in his own words, ‘not important’ when compared to the CL final.

"Today, to think about individual things is a little bit embarrassing and a shame.

"I am not important. What happens in the future with me – I think we have bigger things ahead to think about (referring to the final).”

He then added that the thrill of playing in the final of the Champions League alone exceed everything for Spurs, which is why they shouldn’t be worried about him right now.

He once again reiterated that he is not more important than the possibility of winning the Champions League and even though there are rumours about him, he is full committed to Tottenham right now and will only talk about his future after the final.

"To play the final of the Champions League, to play with all the emotions that this competition generates, I am nothing to worry about.

"I am not more important than the Champions League or the possibility to win a trophy, or the club.

Advertisement

"The rumours are out there. You ask about me but today the focus is 200 per cent on the final. Rumours are rumours and are there.

"After the final we will have time to talk. Today my commitment to Tottenham is 200 per cent."

1 / 5 NEXT