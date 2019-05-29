Liverpool want to sign World Cup Golden Boot winner for bargain price, Bayern Munich make €80 million bid for Manchester United target and more Premier League transfer news, May 29, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the surrounding the Premiership!

Mane doesn’t want to leave Liverpool

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has spoken about the rumours linking him to a move to Real Madrid. The Senegalese superstar claimed that the stories are just a part of football and that he has to deal with it.

He then added that he is very happy at the Merseyside even though he also added it is a “pleasure” to be linked to top clubs. However, he thinks that Liverpool are also a top club.

“Always this is part of football, so we have to deal with it, but for me the most important thing is Liverpool and I’m happy here,” he said of the speculation.

“It’s always a pleasure that this kind of team wants [you] but don’t forget Liverpool. They beat big teams.

He then revealed that he is currently focused on the Champions League – a match he dubbed as one of the biggest games – as he wants to win it. He also revealed that the Reds have targets to win the league and the Champions League and while they couldn’t achieve the former, they still can clinch the latter.

“I’m preparing for one of the biggest games for the club and the fans and the players as well, so let’s focus on this one first and win it.

“We know we have targets; we want to win the league and the Champions League. We didn’t win the league but we still have one trophy to play for, so we are going to try to give everything to win it,” Mane added.

Will this put the stories to bed? Probably not.

