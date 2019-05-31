€188 million Real Madrid target receives call from Cristiano Ronaldo to join him at Juventus, Zidane stops signing of Eriksen for Pogba and more Premier League transfer news, May 31, 2019

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Duncan Castles on De Ligt

Journalist Duncan Castles has given his thoughts about where Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt could potentially go next. Castles thinks that Raiola will not target only Manchester United as a potential for his client.

He also added that the rumours of Liverpool’s interest in the player could be genuine, even though the Reds don’t really need a defender as much as the Red Devils do.

“We should factor in here that Manchester United are not the only Premier League club that Mino Raiola will try and sell the player to,” he said.

“There has been talk of Liverpool’s interest which I think is correct.

“Although I don’t think there need is as great, certainly not as great as Manchester United.

Castles then went on to state that even Manchester City have De Ligt on their radar and that it has been that way for a long time now. Indeed, before Barcelona’s interest became strong, many at Ajax thought that he would go to City, according to Castles.

He also added that he is the type of player that suits the recruitment policy of the Citizens.

“What I do know is that Manchester City have pursued De Ligt for a long time.

“I know that, several months ago, before Barcelona went in strong for De Ligt, that people at Ajax felt City was his most likely destination.

“We now have Vincent Kompany announcing his exit from Manchester City to move to another league and become player-coach at Anderlecht.

“And De Ligt fits the profile for City in this sort of focus they’ve always had of signing the best of young talent, being prepared to put high transfer fees down in the expectation the player’s value will increase.”

