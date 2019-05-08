Lionel Messi stops Barcelona from signing Premier League superstar, Liverpool want prized Real Madrid asset and more Premier League transfer news: May 8, 2019

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Bernardo Silva hopes Kompany signs a new deal

Vincent Kompany scored a golazo against Leicester City to give the Etihad outfit a major win. With that, the Manchester outfit need just another win to secure the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, City star Bernardo Silva has heaped praise on Vincent Kompany. The Portuguese claimed that the Belgian deserved the goal and that it could potentially lead to the Citizens to win the Premier League title.

"If anyone deserved that goal it’s him.

"What a player he is for us and for this club. He gave us potentially the three points that could give us the title.”

The Portuguese further praised the defender for his glorious shot and identified him as a role model in the way he carries himself all the time. He is always available to give advice and is also an important figure in the dressing room, the Portuguese further added.

"I don't know what happened in his mind but the way he shot that ball was unbelievable and he got us the three points.

"He's the biggest example. He's our captain. The way he trains, the way he gives us all the advice, the way he welcomed me when I arrived.

"Not only on the pitch, but off the pitch too. His importance in the dressing room.”

Finally, Silva said that he hopes the Belgian stays with the Manchester outfit for a few more years at least.

"What a player, what a captain and hopefully he can stay with us for a few more years."

Kompany’s contract ends after the conclusion of the season, and the fans would be hoping that he signs a new deal.

