Premier League Transfer News: Newcastle announce signing of Joelinton

Joelinton

What's the story

Newcastle United have officially confirmed the signing of highly-rated striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim for an undisclosed club-record fee.

In case you didn't know

Joelinton is a product of the Sport Recife Youth Academy and joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in 2015 from the Brazilian club. With first-team chances hard to come by, after making just one appearance for the club, the striker joined Austrian side SK Rapid Wein on a two-year loan deal before return back to the Bundesliga side last season.

The returning season saw Joelinton making 35 appearances in all competitions and scoring 11 goals for Hoffenheim.

The heart of the matter

Newcastle United have officially announced the transfer of 22-year-old Brazilian striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim. The 22-year-old will become the first player to join the Toons following the arrival of new manager Steve Bruce.

Joelinton will wear the coveted No.9 shirt of Newcastle United after having signed a 6-year deal that will keep the Brazilian in St James Park till 2025.

Upon signing for the Toons, the Brazilian said:

I’m really happy to be here,

I know it’s a large investment that the club has made in me, and that comes with a huge responsibility.

I’m highly motivated and hope to give back on the pitch

The manager Steve Bruce also added:

The kid’s got an exciting time ahead of him. He’s a smashing young player and we’re obviously delighted to get him. It’s been going on for a little bit now, so to get him is great for everybody.

He’s learned the history and wanted it (the number nine shirt), and that’s always a big shirt to fill. But in his eyes, it was ‘bring it on – it’s what I’m here for’. He’s risen to that challenge, and I’m sure he will be a big, big favourite of the supporters. He’s got an incredible work-rate about him, he’s got a really good humility about him, and all the attributes a top striker needs

What's next

Steve Bruce will look to add one or two more players before the end of the transfer window and keep hold of players such as Sean Longstaff amid interest from Manchester United.