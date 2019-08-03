×
Premier League Transfer News: Newcastle United confirm double deal; sign Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
80   //    03 Aug 2019, 09:35 IST

Allan Saint-Maximin
Allan Saint-Maximin

What's the story?

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Jetro Williems on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt and the permanent signing of Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice.

In case you didn't know...

Newcastle United has been one of the quietest Premier League clubs in the transfer window so far with Joelinton being the only signing to arrive at St James' Park prior to this.

Jetro Willems, a Sparta Rotterdam youth product, joins the Toons on loan for the season after having made 64 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions since joining the club in 2017.

Saint-Maximin is a graduate of the AS Saint-Etienne academy and started his career with the French side in 2013. Two years with minimal first-team chances saw the winger moving to AS Monaco, where he found himself in the same situation once again and spent two seasons on loan at Hannover and Bastia respectively before joining Nice in 2017.

At Nice, Saint-Maximin made 74 appearances and scored 11 times in all competitions.

The heart of the matter...

Newcastle United officially confirmed the double deals of Allan Saint-Maximin from OGC Nice and Jetro Willems from Eintracht FrFrankfurtn loan on their Twitter account.

25-year-old left-back Jetro Willems will join the club on loan for the entire season and the Toons will have an option to sign the Dutch international permanently at the end of the season.

Steve Bruce was high on praise for his new defender and said,

Jetro brings a wealth of experience into the dressing room and I'm very pleased to have brought him here.
He has played at the highest level and is naturally left-footed so he’ll give us another strong option on that side

Saint-Maximin will be the second player to join the club on a permanent basis after Newcastle broke their club-record fee to sign Joelinton earlier from Hoffenheim. The French national will join the club on a six-year deal from OGC Nice for a transfer fee reported to be around £20 million

The manager is very optimistic about the new arrival and said:

I'm delighted to bring Allan to St. James' Park. He is a very talented young player with a big future ahead of him.
He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player, including lightning pace, so I'm sure he'll excite everybody. He is a great addition to Newcastle United and the Premier League.

What's next?

Saint-Maximin will wear the No 10 jersey for Newcastle United and will most likely feature against his old club AS Saint-Etienne on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United Football Eintracht Frankfurt Jetro Willems Allan Saint-Maximin Steve Bruce
