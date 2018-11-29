Premier League transfer news: Manchester United superstar wanted on a loan deal, Neymar linked to the Premier League and more – November 29, 2018

Big news up ahead!

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories we have tonight!

#5 Kante could leave

Wait, what? Didn’t he just sign a new deal with the Blues? Well, he must have just signed a new deal but things might not be all too great between him and manager Maurizio Sarri.

Ever since the Italian’s arrival, the Frenchman has been deployed as the right-central-midfielder with Jorginho taking the central role. According to Sarri, he prefers technical players in the middle, which is why Kante can’t play at the base of midfield.

His words haven’t gone down too well with former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino, who believes that Kante’s contract extension was to put off the other clubs from him while also adding that he is being “wasted” in his new role under the former Napoli manager.

“I don’t think Sarri’s comments about Kante being more technical were too much to be concerned about,” he said.

“I think the bigger issue with Kante is they have given him a new contract because they know so many clubs are sniffing around him, but he’s being played out of position. You feel he’s wasted.”

Cascarino then added that French giants PSG are interested in him because he is the best player in the holding midfield role.

As a result, he doesn’t think that his extension will be enough to keep him at the Stamford Bridge because he might consider leaving by the end of the season should he feel like he has had enough playing out of position.

“I think certainly PSG would be in for him as well as other clubs, and why wouldn’t they?

“He’s the best at his position in the world, without a doubt, for me. That’s why he signed a new deal, but I don’t believe it will be enough to keep him there if Kante plays in that position all season.

“I think by the end of the season he might have had enough, knowing he’s a far better player in the positions he is more accustomed to.”

1 / 5 NEXT