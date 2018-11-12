×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League transfer news: Chelsea ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign 18-year-old wizard and more - November 12, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.35K   //    12 Nov 2018, 20:35 IST

Sarri could have a good potential in his hand
Sarri could have a good potential in his hand

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! Here are the best stories surrounding the Premier League!

#5 Hazard departure imminent

This is somewhat carved in stone at this point in time. After all, Eden Hazard has openly admitted to wanting to join Real Madrid at some point in his career.

And it is perhaps for this reason that Chelsea legend Dennis Wise believes that the Belgian’s departure is imminent. In an interview, he stated that for Hazard to be considered as the best, he will have to leave Chelsea and go to clubs that are always winning trophies – like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“He’s obviously an ambitious guy and if he wants to be a top world-class player then he probably needs to go on and win lots of different things," Wise told Express Sport.

“You’ve got Barcelona and Real Madrid - those are where top players want to end up.”

However, Wise believes that Hazard loves Chelsea and that the Blues are lucky to still have him at the club. But he also admitted that Hazard will make a decision about his future in due time.

“But at the moment it’s important that we’ve still got him at Chelsea and I think he loves the place. I’m sure in time he’ll make his decision about what’s best for him.

“At the end of the day, he’s a world-class player and has made such a difference at the start of this season.”

Finally, he opined that while the Belgium captain will be irreplaceable “when” he leaves, he hopes that the Londoners get at least two more seasons worth of service from him.

“Do you want to lose him? Of course, you don’t. He’s irreplaceable, if I’m being honest.

“One day, unfortunately, when he wants to go he will. Hopefully, we get a couple more seasons out of him - at least.”


  

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Barcelona Football Mauro Emanuel Icardi Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea star wanted by...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona target Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should sign Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona eying 21-year-old...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Madrid and Barcelona fight...
RELATED STORY
Juventus set to beat Barcelona and Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona eye stunning 'cash + player' deal with...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star wanted by former club, Dani Alves hints at...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar wants to follow Ronaldo to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us