Premier League transfer news: Chelsea ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign 18-year-old wizard and more - November 12, 2018

Sarri could have a good potential in his hand

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! Here are the best stories surrounding the Premier League!

#5 Hazard departure imminent

This is somewhat carved in stone at this point in time. After all, Eden Hazard has openly admitted to wanting to join Real Madrid at some point in his career.

And it is perhaps for this reason that Chelsea legend Dennis Wise believes that the Belgian’s departure is imminent. In an interview, he stated that for Hazard to be considered as the best, he will have to leave Chelsea and go to clubs that are always winning trophies – like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“He’s obviously an ambitious guy and if he wants to be a top world-class player then he probably needs to go on and win lots of different things," Wise told Express Sport.

“You’ve got Barcelona and Real Madrid - those are where top players want to end up.”

However, Wise believes that Hazard loves Chelsea and that the Blues are lucky to still have him at the club. But he also admitted that Hazard will make a decision about his future in due time.

“But at the moment it’s important that we’ve still got him at Chelsea and I think he loves the place. I’m sure in time he’ll make his decision about what’s best for him.

“At the end of the day, he’s a world-class player and has made such a difference at the start of this season.”

Finally, he opined that while the Belgium captain will be irreplaceable “when” he leaves, he hopes that the Londoners get at least two more seasons worth of service from him.

“Do you want to lose him? Of course, you don’t. He’s irreplaceable, if I’m being honest.

“One day, unfortunately, when he wants to go he will. Hopefully, we get a couple more seasons out of him - at least.”

