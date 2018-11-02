×
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to offer €80 million wizard plus €100 million in cash for PL superstar and more - November 2, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
02 Nov 2018, 21:22 IST


Real Madrid could become stronger
Real Madrid could become stronger

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup! As you may have guessed already, Chelsea feature heavily in today’s roundup as not only do they have the blockbuster story but also several other reports relating to them.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Sarri speaks out on RLC and Cahill

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has shown signs of brilliance for Chelsea over the last few weeks, making the Blues fans dream about a potential world-class player in midfield for years to come.

Coach Sarri himself has been impressed by the youngster and has stated that he has no intention of letting the Englishman go on loan in the January transfer market. He also stated that the talented midfielder has improved but needs to further work on the tactical side of his game.

"Ruben in October played four matches out of five. At the moment the situation is not for a loan of course," Sarri said.

"He has improved but needs to improve more from the tactical point of view. Physically, he has great characteristics: he is fast, solid, great impact, technically he is very good but if he wants to play as a midfielder he needs to improve in the defensive phase. The potential is great."

He then spoke about Gary Cahill, revealing that the defender’s future is in his own hands. However, the Italian labeled the Chelsea captain as an important member of the team, suggesting that he hopes Cahill stays.

"Cahill depends more on him," Sarri said. "It depends on him and the club. For me, Cahill is important on and off the pitch."

"Cahill is the captain and then it is Cesar Azpilicueta. Our captain is Cahill. Cahill was the captain last season and I spoke with his team-mates and everyone told me he was a very good captain."

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
