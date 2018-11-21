×
Premier League transfer news: Manchester City eye €70M move for Barcelona target and more – November 21, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
553   //    21 Nov 2018, 21:43 IST

Asensio and Bale could leave Madrid
Asensio and Bale could leave Madrid

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! With just around 40 days left for the transfer window to open, it is only natural for the volume of transfer rumours to increase exponentially.

We are not yet in the craziest time as that usually occurs during December and January for the winter window. However, there are some big stories out there today and here are some of them…

#5 Ray Parlour on Aaron Ramsey

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has spoken about Aaron Ramsey’s situation in North London. The Welshman is set to leave the Gunners as his contract expires next summer.

The talks between the player and the club broke down after having been verbally agreed, much to the surprise of Aaron Ramsey. It is not expected for Arsenal to get back into negotiations and Ray Parlour believes that the Gunners will have to tweak their strategy a bit.

The former Gunner is of the opinion that the North Londoners shouldn’t allow circumstances to come to the point wherein a player reaches the last year of his contract – something that has happened far too often with the Emirates outfit in the form of Samir Nasri, Jack Wilshere and Robin Van Persie

“Players have all the power these days but Arsenal do have to change their policy a little bit,” he said.

“They can't let contracts run down like in the cases of Jack Wilshere, Samir Nasri and now Ramsey.”

Parlour then stated that while the process of negotiating with a player is a lot more complex in modern day football, he would like the Welshman to stay at the Emirates and added that seeing him go would be a said sight.

“Negotiations these days are not straightforward but I would love to keep him, I just don't know how far off a deal is.

“It'd be sad to see him go.”

