Premier League transfer news: Chelsea ahead of Manchester City in race for Real Madrid's Isco, Blues want £30 million man and more – November 22, 2018

Isco out of Madrid?

#5 Zabaleta wants Nasri at West Ham

Samir Nasri has been linked with a move to West Ham. The former Manchester City star’s suspension expires at the end of December, after which he is allowed to play competitive football again.

And right now, the Frenchman is currently training with West Ham in order to stay in shape and prepare himself for the second half of the season. According to West Ham right-back Pablo Zabaleta, West Ham would fare better with players like him in the team, bringing up the fact that Pellegrini and Nasri worked together at Manchester City.

“Manuel knows Samir very well from his time at Manchester City,” Zabaleta said.

“We need players with his quality, especially because also we lost two key players who brought quality into this team.

“Manuel Lanzini in the summer before the World Cup and then [Jack] Wilshere, who is very close to coming back to the team.”

The Argentine defender then went on to praise the former Arsenal star’s quality with the ball at his feet. Nasri, during the peak of his powers, was among the finest midfielders in the game.

He could pocket between the lines and make incisive passes to the forwards, which is something that Zabaleta believes would help the Hammers.

“On the ball [Nasri] is fantastic. He is one of those players who can give to the team some possession and play between the lines to help the attacking players to create chances.”

The problem with this, however, is that Nasir may be very well past his prime now.

#4 Neil Warnock is a fan of Seamus Coleman

Coleman eyed

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has praised Everton star Seamus Coleman as being the type of player that he likes. Coleman is having a great season under Marco Silva and has been a key figure in Everton’s performances so far this season.

The defender has led the team well on the pitch as the Toffees find themselves 9th in the table. Warnock, who is preparing his side for their clash against the Merseyside outfit, claims that while he likes Coleman a lot, it would be nearly impossible for them to be able to afford him.

However, he did put in a cheeky remark about asking Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba to talk to him.

“When I see Seamus Coleman bombing on, I like him. He’s my type of player. I don’t think we could afford him but I’ll ask Sol [Bamba, the Cardiff centre-back] to have a word with him if he wants to come,” he said.

#3 Christian Pulisic expresses an opinion on Klopp

Pulisic wanted by Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund superstar Christian Pulisic has praised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for the way he manages things. The American has been linked with a move to Liverpool and this is perhaps just another way of fueling them.

Or, it could just be Pulisic praising his former boss. Whatever it is, it does reveal his admiration for the German just from hearing of his tales from his team-mates. Pulisic himself admitted that he didn’t get to know him much as the German tactician left the Ruhr outfit not long after he joined Dortmund.

"He was there when I first moved to the club,” he said. “I personally didn’t get to know him too well but I’ve heard stories from some of my team-mates who did and they loved playing for him.”

At the time, Pulisic was plying his trade in the youth teams and it was Klopp who brought him into a training session with the first team. He also recalled how kind Klopp was towards him and that he will always remember his humble demeanour.

"I was obviously playing with the youth teams at Dortmund, but he was the one who gave me my first professional training session, just to give me a taste of it.

"He always accepted me and he was very kind to me, so I will always be thankful for that. I know he’s a great guy, and it’s nice to see him doing so well for Liverpool."

#2 Mignolet and Aouar

Mignolet could leave

Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet may not be happy with life at Anfield as he finds his spot in the first team taken over by Alisson. With no chance of trumping the Brazilian, the Belgian might just be keen to leave the Reds.

According to his agent Nico Vaesen, his client doesn’t have a problem with anything apart from the fact that he isn’t getting enough minutes. He also added this can’t continue for long and that the situation will be addressed with the board.

“There is not a difficult or frustrating situation for everybody. The only frustration is that Simon doesn’t play. That’s all.”

“That’s something we want to address. Liverpool is aware of that Simon has that ambition to play. Obviously, they are very happy to have two No. 1s, but you can only play one. You can’t hold that situation for much longer — that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, Metro quote RMC Sport to claim that the Blues' manager Maurizio Sarri wants the club to sign Lyon’s £30 million midfielder Houssem Aouar.

#1 Isco on the radar

Isco could leave

Ever since the sacking of Lopetegui, Isco’s prominence at the Bernabeu seems to have taken a hit. He was an undisputed favourite of former Spain and Real Madrid manager but hasn’t been able to establish a similar rapport with Argentine manager Santiago Solari.

As a result, there are reports of the Madrid star opting to leave the club due to his fading stock. He had been linked with Manchester City for a while but Chelsea seem to have taken the lead here.

According to Diario Gol, both Man City and Chelsea are interested in him but Madrid’s pursuit of Eden Hazard means that the former Malaga star could be made a part of the deal to bring the Belgian to the club.

Chelsea are aware that Isco isn’t settled at the Bernabeu and their interest could be used as a means to trade the Belgium captain Hazard.

