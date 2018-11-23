Premier League transfer news: Eden Hazard wants to leave Chelasea, Ronaldo stops United target from joining Real Madrid, and more – November 23, 2018

Fed up at Chelsea

#5 Andros Townsend and Pochettino on Eriksen

Will Spurs tie Eriksen down?

Christian Eriksen’s current contract with Tottenham has been a point of discussion among the Spurs aficionados. The Dane’s current deal ends in 2020 and Spurs are trying hard to tie him down in a long-term deal.

According to former Tottenham winger Andros Townsend, Spurs’s priority right now should be to get him to sign an extension because the Londoners will need his world-class services.

“Spurs will want to get this nailed down,” Townsend said. “He is a smart footballer. His goalscoring record over the past few seasons has been decent for a midfield player. He’s extremely creative and offers Spurs something different, he gives them that bit of guile and creativity.”

He, however, then went on to question whether the former Ajax star is keen to move to a bigger club because signing this deal would require the North Londoners be strong enough to challenge for titles regularly.

“But I just wonder if his heart is potentially elsewhere. Eriksen has been at Spurs for a while and they’ve not quite got over the line.

“This deal is a key transfer deal for him; either he commits full-bloodied to Spurs now and trusts what Pochettino is doing and hopes they add whatever they need to get over the line.”

Meanwhile, it seems as though manager Mauricio Pochettino himself isn’t all that worried about Eriksen’s situation. According to Argentine, the club are trying their best to make Eriksen sign a new deal and that the player will make the decision that best suits him and his future – but he hopes that he signs a new long-term deal.

Pochettino said: “Look, he knows, we know what we’re doing and of course we’re working hard. The club’s working to try to take the best decisions. Christian is going to take I think the decision that is best for him. We’re not worried. In football, I’m never worried. But I prefer that he’s going to sign the new contract and spend a long time with Tottenham. It will be fantastic.”

#4 Paul Ince on Rashford

Rashford must leave according to Ince

Former Manchester United superstar Paul Ince has stated Marcus Rashford might be better off playing regularly and, hence, should considering leaving the Red Devils and secure a move to a club where he could play consistently.

After a strong campaign last season, Rashford’s importance in the first team seems to have dwindled. He hasn’t been able to force his place under Jose Mourinho and Ince believes that he isn’t the kind of player who is content with that and should move in order to secure more minutes.

“There are some players out there who are happy to train and not play on a Saturday, but I don’t think he’s one of those," Ince said.

“If he doesn’t want to move permanently, he should be considering a loan move to another English club," he added.

“Because he should be playing every week. He shouldn’t be a bit part player.”

Rashford has been linked with Real Madrid and Juventus – but it is unlikely for him to get more minutes there.

#3 Kante signs a new deal

Kante signs new deal

His new contract ends in 2023, meaning that by the time he reaches the end part of his new contract, he would be well in his 30s. The former Leicester City midfielder spoke after signing the new deal, stating that he has improved as a player and is very happy in London, where he hopes to stay for a long time to come.

"It has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come," said the 27-year-old.

"Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about.

"I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time."

#2 Klopp says no chance on Fabinho

Fabinho not leaving

The rumour mill is a place where some, if not many, stories have nothing to them. One recent example is Liverpool wanting to let go of Fabinho just 6 months after signing him from Monaco.

Jurgen Klopp, however, has killed off the idea of the Brazilian leaving the club. While the former Borussia Dortmund manager is not one to discuss transfer strategies, he has openly admitted that there is no way the former Real Madrid Castilla star would leave – labeling it as “crazy”

“Of course he [Fabinho] will not leave. I don’t talk about transfers but nobody leaves here, it would be completely crazy,” he said.

He then took a dig at the rumour mill for generating stories if a player doesn’t get to spend many minutes in the field.

“He doesn’t want to, it’s only just the crazy world out there that if they don’t play the last five games they open a transfer market. We are not involved in that.”

#1 Fed-up Hazard and Ronaldo blockade

Is he really fed up?

Today might be slightly crazier than the rest of the days as Spanish outlets have taken it upon themselves to bring out the blockbuster stories of the day.

According to Diario Gol, Eden Hazard is fed up at Chelsea and the reason for that seems very peculiar. The Belgian is reportedly not happy with the fact that Kante’s new deal makes the Frenchman the highest-paid player at the club.

It is for this reason that the Belgium captain wants to leave the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Don Balon report that Paulo Dybala was on the lookout to leave Juventus following the arrival of superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid are reported as the club interested in him and Manchester United have also been linked with the Argentine in the past.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo blocked the possibility of him leaving Turin for Madrid because the duo have begun to build a good understanding on the pitch.