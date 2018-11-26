×
Premier League transfer news: Toni Kroos almost joined United, Real Madrid believe they can sign Ronaldo replacement for only €60 million and more – November 26, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
Rumors
26 Nov 2018, 22:04 IST

Kroos could have been at United
Kroos could have been at United

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours. Here are the stories of the day!

#5 Marco Silva wants to keep Andre Gomes

At Barcelona, Andre Gomes wasn’t even a shadow of his former self. The midfielder that elegantly controlled games for Valencia went missing after his move to the Camp Nou.

As a result, Gomes had to be transferred to Everton on a loan deal and has since been in fantastic form for the Toffees. This is why Marco Silva wants to make his deal permanent at the Goodison Park.

Silva stated that the club should “do something” to have him permanently but also assured that the Merseyside outfit have time in their hand.

“I think in the right moment we have to do something to achieve one player like Andre. We have time to do that. We are happy with him, he is enjoying the moment here and I don’t think it is a good moment to talk every week because it’s better they (Barcelona) forget a little bit about Andre!”

The former Watford coach then went on to add that the Portuguese is enjoying his time and wouldn’t be pressured into making his deal permanent.

He, however, did state that Everton will speak to him and Kurt Zouma after the end of the season and also with their parent clubs in order to make a decision about their future at the Goodison Park.

“You go there in the right moment. Andre is enjoying his time but we don’t want to put this pressure of a decision on him. It is early.

“When you make a loan, and not just Andre but Zouma as well, if you can do something tomorrow then you have to do it but football is not like that.

“At the end of the season we will talk to the players and with the clubs and after then we will take the decision or not.”

