Premier League transfer news: Madrid and Barcelona fight over Tottenham star, Chelsea chase World Cup winner and more – November 5, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
05 Nov 2018, 20:39 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! As the title of this slideshow suggests, you are in for a great ride here. It just keeps getting crazier and crazier with each passing day and today is no different.

So here we have a look at the biggest transfer stories of the day…

#5 Manchester madness

About 10-12 years ago, if anyone told you that Manchester United wouldn’t even be the best team in Manchester, let alone in England, you might have scoffed and discarded her/him as delusional.

However, that is exactly the case right now, which is why Leroy Sane claims that he will never join Manchester United. There have been many instances when players joined their greatest rivals but for Sane, he is already in the better team.

“That won’t happen! That won’t happen at all. I am really happy here and I’m on the right side!" he said.

He then added that his future isn’t a source of worry for him as he is aware of what the club want from him while also stating that playing with such an elite bunch of players and coach makes his job all the more enjoyable.

“I have not been worried at all [about the future]. I know what they want from me [at City] and what they expect from me and I will just try to work hard.

“To play with these players under this coach is a really good feeling and everyone can see we enjoy it all together, playing with each other. It’s fun to play with this team.”

Meanwhile, moving to the red half of the divide, Jose Mourinho has stated that he hopes for Anthony Martial to sign a new deal with the Red Devils as he is a very good talent.

"Obviously, I hope they will agree. Obviously, I hope. One thing is that he's a talented player that everybody knows he is, everybody knows since he was in Monaco that he is a talented player,” Mourinho said.

