Premier League transfer news: Manchester City plot world record offer for Kylian Mbappe next summer and more - October 13, 2018

Off to PL?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! Another exciting day in the transfer market rumour mill as Premier League clubs are linked with some big players.

And so without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 The garden of Eden

Eden Hazard just won’t stop giving interviews, isn’t it? The Belgian is all over the news for his extremely open and candid interviews and he has just given another one to a Belgian newspaper.

The Chelsea forward once again spoke about the possibility of going to Real Madrid, which is just days after openly admitting that playing for the Galacticos is a dream he had since childhood.

When asked about what his wife thinks about a potential move to Madrid, he assured that his other half would follow him wherever he goes.

“Natacha doesn’t worry about that either, she just goes where I go,” he said.

He then ascertained that he would be extremely pleased if he goes to Madrid but somehow if he doesn’t end up at the Bernabeu, he would still be happy at London.

“It’s okay, I’m going to stop it, let me put it this way: if I ever play for Real Madrid, I’ll be very happy, and if I will never play for Real Madrid, it’s because it may not be, and then I’ll be happy with Chelsea, Voilà.”

The Belgium captain also spoke about Jose Mourinho and his desire to once again work with the Portuguese. The pair worked together at Chelsea and Hazard admitted that the last season of the former Real Madrid manager’s second stint wasn’t ideal – but he claimed that he would love to work under the Portuguese again.

“The last season under Mourinho was not pleasant anymore. We didn’t win, we got into a sort of routine, training-training without having fun, it was better for all parties that the collaboration came to an end," he said.

"If I’m now asked one coach with whom I want to work again, then I say: Mourinho.”

