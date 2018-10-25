Premier League transfer news: Chelsea want €700 million superstar to replace Hazard who is linked to Madrid for €150 million and more - October 25, 2018

Madrid want Hazard

#5 Mourinho indirectly asks for more signings

Ah, Jose. This man. Does he ever miss out on an opportunity to suggest that his team needs more players in order to be stronger? The former Real Madrid manager’s attempts to strengthen Manchester United's defence with new signings went in vain in the summer.

As a result, United started their season badly but are somewhat getting back in the groove. When Mourinho was asked about what the Red Devils have to do in order to be a team of the caliber of Juventus, the former Porto manager opined that by buying players only can the Old Trafford reach that level.

“To go to the Juventus level? Barcelona level? Real Madrid level? Manchester City level? How can you reach this level? Yes [by buying the best players],” he said.

However, he also stated that buying world class players is hard because most top teams have the ownership of them, which makes it all the more hard for the other clubs to acquire their services.

“It is not easy because many of the players they belong to these top teams, so we work with what we have and we try to improve with what we have.”

He then added that despite the fact that they don’t possess the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling’s performance against the Old Lady was “positive.”

“For example - I saw the amazing Chiellini and amazing Bonucci but I have to say Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof had a very positive game."

