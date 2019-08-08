Premier League Transfer News: Paulo Dybala's rumored move to Tottenham Hotspur falls through

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 133 // 08 Aug 2019, 16:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paulo Dybala's proposed move to Spurs is off

What's the story?

According to David Ornstein, Paulo Dybala's proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur is off after Juventus pulled the plug on the deal despite agreeing terms initially.

The Argentinian forward is set to remain in Turin for the time being, after both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur made unsuccessful attempts to acquire the player on a permanent deal this summer.

In case you didn't know...

After Manchester United's move for the Argentinian fell through owing to concerns over his unwillingness to commit to their project and complications over his image rights, Tottenham launched a late bid to secure his signature.

While it initially looked like a deal could be worked out before the deadline, Juventus have pulled the plug on the deal in a dramatic U-turn, signaling an end to negotiations.

Although Dybala wasn't against a move to North-London, the deal to take the Argentinian to the Premier League was always going to be hard to broker, even more so at this stage of the transfer window.

As Spurs faced a race against time to sort out the player's complicated image rights, the Bianconeri had a change of heart and proceeded to call off the operation.

The heart of the matter...

As of today morning, Spurs were in advanced talks with Juventus for Dybala and it had been reported that the deal could go through despite complications over the player's image rights.

In a drastic turn of events, the Old Lady have pulled the plug on the deal and the player is set to remain with the record Italian champions, at least for the time being.

What's next?

Despite missing out on Dybala, Spurs will look to rope in two more signings imminently, capping off an eventful transfer window.

Advertisement

The North-London club shattered their club-record fee for Tanguy Ndombele and it has been reported that the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon will join the Champions League finalists imminently.

The Lilywhites also concluded a deal for Jack Clarke but the winger will remain on loan at Leeds for the forthcoming season, with a view of getting regular game-time under his belt.