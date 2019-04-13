×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League Transfer News: Premier League clubs interested in signing highly-rated Brazilian starlet

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
23   //    13 Apr 2019, 21:05 IST

The highly talented Ajax team is very likely to be broken up at the end of the season
The highly talented Ajax team is very likely to be broken up at the end of the season

What's the News?

Highly rated Ajax Brazilian star David Neres is on the transfer list of every major clubs in the world.

In Case You Didn't Know

David Neres has been turning the heads since his arrival from Sao Paolo two years ago. The right winger was even subjected to a bid from German giants Borussia Dortmund in January window.

The skilful Brazilian even made his full international debut for the Selecao last month against the Czech Republic.

Heart of the Matter

David Neres has been setting alight the Erediviese for a while now. The pacy skilful winger's wonder goal against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals match has made spotlight fall on the 22-year-old.

Numerous clubs are set to be interested in the winger but according to The Telegraph, Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly vying a move to sign the exciting right winger who is expected to cost less than £40 million this summer.

The 22-year-old has continued from where he left off last season for Ajax with 8 goals and 8 assists in his 26 league matches this season. The Brazilian also has 3 goals in the Champions League to his name with one of them coming in the midweek against Real Madrid.

The talented Ajax team is already in danger of being broken to pieces with midfield fulcrum Frenkie De Jong already set to join Barcelona with Matthjis de Ligt also touted to move abroad at the end of the season.

Whats Next?

Ajax is set to face Excelsior on Saturday as the Dutch giants look to extend their position at the top of the Eredivisie, after which they travel to Turin for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Ajax Football Football Transfer News Premier League Teams
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Premier League 2018-19: 3 signings that can turn Spurs into title contenders
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Arsenal need to target Hakim Ziyech
RELATED STORY
Can Matthijs de Ligt become Manchester United's new defensive pillar?
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
How Ajax could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their star players
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
4 young Central Defenders that Manchester United should look to sign
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United should sign Ajax Amsterdam's David Neres
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona-bound midfielder reveals why he admires the Blaugrana star
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Will Ajax repeat their heroics from 1995?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us