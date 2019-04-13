Premier League Transfer News: Premier League clubs interested in signing highly-rated Brazilian starlet

The highly talented Ajax team is very likely to be broken up at the end of the season

What's the News?

Highly rated Ajax Brazilian star David Neres is on the transfer list of every major clubs in the world.

In Case You Didn't Know

David Neres has been turning the heads since his arrival from Sao Paolo two years ago. The right winger was even subjected to a bid from German giants Borussia Dortmund in January window.

The skilful Brazilian even made his full international debut for the Selecao last month against the Czech Republic.

Heart of the Matter

David Neres has been setting alight the Erediviese for a while now. The pacy skilful winger's wonder goal against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals match has made spotlight fall on the 22-year-old.

Numerous clubs are set to be interested in the winger but according to The Telegraph, Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly vying a move to sign the exciting right winger who is expected to cost less than £40 million this summer.

The 22-year-old has continued from where he left off last season for Ajax with 8 goals and 8 assists in his 26 league matches this season. The Brazilian also has 3 goals in the Champions League to his name with one of them coming in the midweek against Real Madrid.

The talented Ajax team is already in danger of being broken to pieces with midfield fulcrum Frenkie De Jong already set to join Barcelona with Matthjis de Ligt also touted to move abroad at the end of the season.

Whats Next?

Ajax is set to face Excelsior on Saturday as the Dutch giants look to extend their position at the top of the Eredivisie, after which they travel to Turin for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League

