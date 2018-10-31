Premier League transfer news: Pep Guardiola to cause problems in Real Madrid’s Premier League raid and more – October 31, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! Another action-packed day beckoned us in the transfer market and it is only natural as we are slowly inching towards the January transfer window.

And so without further ado, let’s have a look at the happenings in the rumour mill surrounding the most popular league in the world…

#5 Karius’ agent speaks

After a dreadful final with Liverpool in the final of the Champions League last season, it became imperative for Loris Karius to move someplace else and find back his groove. As a result, he loaned to Besiktas this summer.

However, just months after moving, there were reports doing the rounds that Besiktas are going to cancel the loan of Liverpool-owned Loris Karius. After a string of indifferent performances for the Turkish giants, there were whispers in the air about a termination.

However, the shot-stopper's agent has rubbished those claims by labelling them as “nonsense” and that he is not sure as to the source of such false news.

“Complete nonsense,” Goll said.

“I wonder where such things come from. This news is absolutely untrue.

He then added that Karius’ loan deal with the Turkish giants runs for two years and that there is no intention on the behalf of his current temporary club to send him back, contrary to what the reports have claimed.

He also claimed that Loris has cemented his place as the number 1 goalkeeper at the Turkish outfit, which is why he has played every game for them so far this season.

“Loris is on loan to Besiktas for two years – that’s the situation. The club has no intention of ending this loan contract prematurely.

“It’s fact that Loris is the clear number one at Besiktas, he played every game and showed good performances.”

