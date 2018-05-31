Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League transfer news: Sergio Ramos does Liverpool more harm, Chelsea want £80 million forward and more – May 31, 2018

How much more harm can Sergio Ramos cause Liverpool?

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 20:00 IST
19.87K

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
Liverpool fans must be hating him

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! Today, we have a nicely mixed round of rumours in the Premier League transfer mill. From the bottom clubs to the ones located at the top echelons, this space is filled with rumours surrounding them.

Summarising the content up ahead, the majority of the rumours today are of the midtable and newly-promoted clubs while the final half of the slider consists of Liverpool, Chelsea and the Manchester clubs, respectively.

So, let’s begin!

#5 Midtable madness part I

Brighton did well to survive in the Premier League and give themselves another season in the English top flight. As a result, they would want to strengthen their team and make sure that they repeat their survival next season as well.

This is the reason why the club made a £2 million bid for Sunderland youngster Paddy McNair. According to Sky Sports, however, Sunderland have rejected the bid for the 23-year-old.

But that doesn’t mean that it all ends there as The Sun (page 55, May 31st edition) believe that Brighton will make another attempt for him as manager Chris Hughton is impressed by McNair’s versatility of playing anywhere in defence.

Meanwhile, Premier League-elect Wolves are looking at the option of triggering Benik Afobe’s release clause of £12.5 million as a means to bring him back to the club from Bournemouth, report TeamTalk.

Afobe played for the Wolves for a period of one year before being sold to Bournemouth for £10 million in January 2016. Since Wolves are back into the Premier League, they now think that he could play an important role in their top-flight journey.

Finally, highly-rated Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici is wanted by a host of clubs, which also includes the Premier League, according to his agent Erkut Sogut.

“He was born in born in 1997, he was selected among UEFA’s 50 most promising players. He is ahead of Cengiz Under, half of Europe is interested in Yusuf,” Sogut said.

“He is the most promising youngster in Turkey, he scored 10 goals in the league this season. His technique is brilliant, we have offers from Italy, from the Premier League, from Germany and Spain.”

