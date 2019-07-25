EPL Transfer News: Tottenham approach Juventus over club record deal for Paulo Dybala

Spurs have made their move to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus

What's the story?

According to Alasdair Gold, a Tottenham Hotspur corespondent for Football London, Spurs have held talks with Juventus over bringing Paulo Dybala to North London.

The Argentinian is rated at £80 million, and although the deal would be incredibly difficult to pull off, Spurs have made their move as they aim to snap up one of the most exciting attackers in world football.

In case you didn't know...

After Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Turin, the Argentinian struggled for game-time and wasn't an undisputed starter for the Old Lady anymore, scoring a meagre 5 league goals last season.

Maurizio Sarri plans to use him centrally and it has been reported that the 25-year-old is expected to be used sparingly by his new manager, putting his future in further doubt.

Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of his fellow countryman and is keen to add the mercurial attacker to his squad as he aims to take some goal-scoring burden off Harry Kane.

Dybala is currently on holiday after representing Argentina at the Copa America in Egypt, and although he's expected to join Juve's pre-season preparations imminently, Spurs have made a last minute approach for the player with the aim of pulling off an audacious move.

The heart of the matter

The Champions League finalists have made an official approach for Paulo Dybala with the view of completing a stunning swoop for a premium attacker and in doing so, Spurs are willing to shatter their transfer record for the second time this summer.

Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in acquiring the services of the 25-year-old, but Spurs are the only club reported to have made a formal inquiry.

Dybala has been valued at £80 million by the Bianconeri, a figure Spurs are reportedly willing to match.

What's next?

After their record breaking capture of Tanguy Ndombele, Spurs have showed no intention of standing still in the transfer market as they look to mount a title challenge in the forthcoming season.

At this stage of the transfer window, a deal of such epic financial proportions could be hard to negotiate, but Spurs have made their move for the player, in the hope that regular playing time and a starring role in one of the most exciting projects in world football could lure the Argentine to North London.