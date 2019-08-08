×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League Transfer News: Spurs close in on Paulo Dybala signing

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
52   //    08 Aug 2019, 13:35 IST

Spurs are locked in talks with Juventus for the signing of Paulo Dybala
Spurs are locked in talks with Juventus for the signing of Paulo Dybala

What's the story?

According to David Ornstein, Tottenham Hotspur are close to agreeing a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The two clubs are in advanced negotiations and although there's no agreement in place currently, Spurs remain hopeful of completing a deal before the deadline.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United courted Dybala for a brief period when the two clubs discussed a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, but the deal fell through owing to complications about the Argentinian's image rights.

The club was also unsure over the 25-year-old's unwillingness to commit to their project, as a result of which they were forced to walk away from the deal.

In recent days, Tottenham Hotspur announced their interest and have moved quickly to complete a deal, after receiving encouragement from Juventus.

Dybala has been informed by Maurizio Sarri that the club will not stand in his way if he wants to seal a move away from the club and it has been reported that the Argentinian is not part of the new manager's plans.

The heart of the matter

Spurs are in advanced negotiations for the Argentinian superstar and although a deal hasn't been agreed, there is a growing belief that Dybala will be a Spurs player before the deadline.

Spurs reportedly turned their attention to the 25-year-old after being frustrated in their attempts to sign Bruno Fernandes, with Sporting reportedly standing firm on their exorbitant asking price.

As quoted by the reliable David Ornstein, Tottenham have stepped up their interest in recent days and the clubs are hopeful of agreeing a deal before the deadline.

Advertisement

What's next?

Spurs are set to continue their spending spree this summer, as the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon are set to join the North-London club imminently.

If Dybala's move comes to fruition, Spurs' summer outlay is set to eclipse £200 million, representing the biggest summer in the club's history.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Juventus Football Paulo Dybala
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us