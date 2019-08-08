Premier League Transfer News: Spurs close in on Paulo Dybala signing

Spurs are locked in talks with Juventus for the signing of Paulo Dybala

What's the story?

According to David Ornstein, Tottenham Hotspur are close to agreeing a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The two clubs are in advanced negotiations and although there's no agreement in place currently, Spurs remain hopeful of completing a deal before the deadline.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United courted Dybala for a brief period when the two clubs discussed a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, but the deal fell through owing to complications about the Argentinian's image rights.

The club was also unsure over the 25-year-old's unwillingness to commit to their project, as a result of which they were forced to walk away from the deal.

In recent days, Tottenham Hotspur announced their interest and have moved quickly to complete a deal, after receiving encouragement from Juventus.

Dybala has been informed by Maurizio Sarri that the club will not stand in his way if he wants to seal a move away from the club and it has been reported that the Argentinian is not part of the new manager's plans.

The heart of the matter

Spurs are in advanced negotiations for the Argentinian superstar and although a deal hasn't been agreed, there is a growing belief that Dybala will be a Spurs player before the deadline.

Spurs reportedly turned their attention to the 25-year-old after being frustrated in their attempts to sign Bruno Fernandes, with Sporting reportedly standing firm on their exorbitant asking price.

As quoted by the reliable David Ornstein, Tottenham have stepped up their interest in recent days and the clubs are hopeful of agreeing a deal before the deadline.

What's next?

Spurs are set to continue their spending spree this summer, as the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon are set to join the North-London club imminently.

If Dybala's move comes to fruition, Spurs' summer outlay is set to eclipse £200 million, representing the biggest summer in the club's history.