Premier League transfer news: Spurs want Alderweireld replacement, two Liverpool stars set to move out and more - January 4, 2019

2.41K   //    04 Jan 2019, 21:49 IST

Klopp may have two players less
Klopp may have two players less

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours corner. Here are the top stories of the day for 4 January 2019:

#5 Why Perisic rejected Manchester United

Ivan Perisic had been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2018. However, the deal never took place and now, the Inter star has lifted the lid on why he opted to stay on at the San Siro.

The Croat winger admitted that he had an offer from the Red Devils and was seemingly “close” to joining them but ended up staying in Italy due to the insistence of Inter manager Luciano Spalletti.

“It’s true that an offer from Manchester United was on the table and I was close to leaving Inter,” Perisic said.

“But I decided to stay and, as I said, Luciano Spalletti’s perseverance to keep me played a big role. In football, small details in these situations are key.”

Perisic then went on to praise former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, stating that he was flattered by his interest and found it difficult to not be swayed away by an offer from a club of such big stature.

“Admiration from a coach like Jose Mourinho is definitely something that flattered me. It’s confirmation of hard work and good performances.

“When you’re praised by a guy like Mourinho – the manager of a huge club like Manchester United – it’s difficult not to think about such an offer.”

He finished off by adding that Mourinho’s admiration for him is something that motivates him to become even better as a player, and to perform consistently at the top level.

“I’m glad he has a high opinion of me and these things motivate me to work hard and train hard, to achieve the best performances.”

1 / 5 NEXT
