Premier League Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur on verge of agreeing deal for Lyon midfielder

26 Jun 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are set to complete the transfer of Lyon star midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele. The 22-year-old midfielder was impressive in the Ligue1 and Champions League last season.

Tottenham did not sign even one new player in the last two transfer windows. Despite the lack of transfer activity, the London based club managed to qualify for the final of Champions League last season. Spurs are trying to build on the success of last season, and they will need some signings in this transfer window.

Tanguy Ndombele caught the attention of European giants when he put up some impressive performances in the last season. One of those clubs is Tottenham, who has been constantly linked to the youngster throughout this summer's transfer window.

The French International can be a great asset to any team, as he is a very versatile player. The Lyon midfielder can play both as a central midfielder and defensive midfielder according to the need of the team.

Last season, he made 22 appearances as a defensive midfielder and 21 appearances as a central midfielder, which proves that he is comfortable at both positions.

According to Di Marzio, Tottenham is very close to completing the signing of the Lyon midfielder. The inclusion of the youngster would be a great addition for Spurs, and they are ready to spend a huge sum on the midfielder.

According to the reports, Spurs are ready to pay a sum of around €62 million along with some bonuses, which would be the club record highest transfer fee. The deal seems to be very close to completion as very minor details are left. Once these details are completed, the French midfielder is set to take a flight to London for the medical and signing of the contract.

Tanguy Ndombele has age on his side, which means that he can further improve under Mauricio Pochettino. The Lyon midfielder can prove to be a great coup for UCL runner-ups.