Premier League transfer news: Update on Chelsea and Liverpool target, Barcelona target Premier League defender and more - December 14, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
401   //    14 Dec 2018, 00:06 IST

Good news for him?
Good news for him?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the mill tonight!

#5 Hazard always loved Madrid

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has once again spoken about his love for Real Madrid. This is the… The God-knows-how-many time he has spoken of the Galacticos. Before that, however, he gave an update about his contract situation with the Blues

The Belgian’s current deal with the London outfit ends in the summer of 2020. This means that by the summer of 2019, the former Lille superstar will have only a year left in his contract.

As a result, he would be available for less than what he is actually worth, giving Madrid the advantage.

The Belgium captain, meanwhile, stated that he likes the football being played under Maurizio Sarri but also added that he doesn’t want to hang up his boots with regrets in his heart.

"The new (Chelsea) coach (Maurizio Sarri) thinks football like me, so we'll see," he said.

"The family is in London, I'm also going to be 28. I do not want to have any regrets at the end of my career.”

He then assured that the decision he is going to make will be taken by him somewhere down the line.

"It's a decision I'm going to make, I do not know when, but I'll take it.”

After this, he reiterated his love for the Bernabeu. Hazard has always mentioned former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as his idol but he has been a fan of the Blancos even before the French midfielder graced the Bernabeu as a footballer.

"You know me, I've always loved Real, even before (Zinedine) Zidane. We'll see what happens.

"As I said, I'm already finishing this year with Chelsea, I still have a year of contract after this year."

