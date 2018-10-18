×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Premier League transfer roundup: Chelsea want €500 million superstar as Eden Hazard replacement and more - October 18, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.64K   //    18 Oct 2018, 21:19 IST

In the form of his life
In the form of his life

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! The international break is coming to an end but the same can’t be said about the rumours in the transfer mill.

In fact, if anything the stories are just piling up with no sign of cessation. So, without further ado, we are going to start with the biggest reports of the day!

#5 Pochettino

In the summer of this year, Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a number of players but weren’t able to sign a single new soul in the end. According to a recent report of a meeting between Daniel Levy and the Supporters Trust, it was revealed that manager Mauricio Pochettino isn’t a big fan of signing players for the sake of it.

When asked about his stance at how the window went for the North London outfit, he stated that it was “impossible” for the club to sign the players that they had targeted and it is not in his nature to pressurize the owners into buying the players that he wants while also adding that he is happy with his current squad.

"Look I told you from day one I am never going to charge the walls of my boss. He's my boss, he's the owner of the club,” he said.

"It was difficult to sign the players that we needed, that was impossible and I am happy with the squad that we have, 25 players, we have no regrets and we are happy.”

He then went on to mention as to how the Lilywhites were being praised for keeping their squad intact after they won the first three games, suggesting that the criticism only poured in once they began losing.

"When we started the season with three wins and we were top of the table I think people were talking in a different way and saying how clever Tottenham were to keep all their squad from last season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Marco Asensio Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
5 potential replacements for Eden Hazard if he leaves...
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard signals his intent to join...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to make surprise move for Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says he dreams of playing...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea duo worth over €300...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard or Willian: Who is more important to Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts over reports Real Madrid want to swap...
RELATED STORY
3 Key things Eden Hazard must do to win the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us