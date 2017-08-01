Chelsea to sign £30 million midfielder and other Premier League transfer rumours of the day - 1st August

01 Aug 2017

Goodbye Chelsea!

ARSENAL

Back for how long?

Alexis Sanchez returns to training

Alexis Sanchez has returned to Arsenal training but appears to be on his way out of the club. The Sun reports that he arrived with his lawyer to sort out his exit.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing him. The Ligue 1 side have already made a £35 million bid for him according to various reports.

Barcelona want Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has less than a year left on his contract but has not managed to attract interest like he would have wanted. Only Fenerbache were interested in signing him and that move was rejected by his straight away.

Now, Barcelona have made a move to sign him after their 4th bid for Philippe Coutinho was rejected.

Arsenal confident of signing Lemar

Arsenal are confident of signing Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco according to reports in France. The Gunners have made a £55 million bid and are waiting for the Ligue 1 champions to reply.