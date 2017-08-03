Chelsea to hijack Manchester United's €30 million move and other Premier League transfer rumours of the day - 3rd August

@falsewinger by Sripad Football Transfer Roundup 03 Aug 2017, 22:19 IST

Manchester United v Chelsea - Again!

Just eight days to go for the Premier League season to kick-off and the transfer business is intensifying at all the clubs. Several rumours are going around right now; here are the best of the lot:

ARSENAL

Done deal?

Arsenal handed Lemar boost

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their attempt to land Thomas Lemar. AS Monaco announced the signing of Adama Diakhaby today and it's believed to be the replacement for Lemar.

Wenger confirms Perez exit is 'likely'

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Lucas Perez will be leaving the club soon. He's admitted that he does not want him to leave but the situation is such that an exit is all that is possible.

“You cannot give the chance to everybody, so if he finds a satisfying solution at least for a short time, he will do it.” said the manager.

Alexis Sanchez saga over?

Arese Wenger has insisted that Alexis Sanchez will remain at Arsenal this season. He's said that the decision is final and the player will have to accept it.

“He is focused. My decision is clear, he will stay. He will accept that,” said the manager ahead of their clash against Chelsea on Sunday.