Chelsea ready to sign £90m LaLiga star as Hazard replacement and other Premier League transfer rumours of the day - 4th August

04 Aug 2017

LaLiga bound?

The season is about to begin and the transfer activity around all the Premier League clubs are heating up. Plenty of big names have been linked with a move both to and away from the most entertaining League in the world.

With the transfer of Neymar completely changing the landscape of transfers this season, we can expect more blockbuster deals to go through in the dying days of this explosive transfer window.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the best rumours floating around in the Premier League at the moment.

ARSENAL

Will Arsenal sign any more players in this transfer window?

Lucas Perez hands in formal transfer request

Spaniard Lucas Perez has not had a successful spell at Arsenal and it seems like his nightmare at North London is about to end after he handed in a transfer request.

Perez has been heavily linked with a move to Deportivo, but Arsenal are reportedly holding out on for £15 million.

Alexis Sanchez to Monaco for £45 million?!

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Thomas Lemar, but it seems that the Ligue 1 side are ready to make a cheeky bid of their own for contract rebel Sanchez.

A £45 million deal will not be enough for Sanchez, but it is believed that the Principality side are ready to include Lemar in the bargain. Over to Monsieur Wenger then.

Arsenal's reported bid for Ousmane Dembele rejected by Borussia Dortmund

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe are the two most wanted youngsters in world football at the moment and now latest reports from Mundo Deportivo claim that Arsenal have had a huge bid rejected by Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners will face stiff competition from Barcelona as well, with technical secretary Robert Fernandez supposedly a huge fan of the French international.