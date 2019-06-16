×
Premier League Transfer Rumours: West Ham United have bid accepted for Maxi Gomez

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
43   //    16 Jun 2019, 07:40 IST

The striker had been liked with the Hammers for a while now
The striker had been liked with the Hammers for a while now

What's the news

West Ham United has had a £29 million bid for Celta Vigo striker accepted with the Hammers now needing to agree on personal terms with the player.

In case you didn't know

West Ham United has been very active in the transfer window this season with Soriano, Pablo Fornals and David Martin joining the Hammers from Espanyol, Villarreal and Millwall respectively.

The Hammers had been linked with the 22-year old striker since last summer but a move failed to materialize for the striker after Celta Vigo wanted the £43.3 million release clause to be met.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United has had their £29 million bid (plus add ons) for 22-year old Celta Vigo striker Maximiliano Gómez González accepted.

The striker was once again in fine form for the La Liga side as he scored 14 goals and made 5 assists in 36 matches across all competitions. The striker scored 13 goals in the La Liga, 7 goals behind top scorer Iago Aspas, alone as he helped his side from being relegated.

The report states that apart from the West Ham bid, Celta Vigo has also accepted a similar bid from LaLiga side Valencia. The player now will have to choose which team to play for with the striker yet to agree on personal terms with either of the clubs.

If the deal goes through Maxi Gomez will be the second most expensive player in Hammers history breaking the record set by Pablo Fornals just a few days ago.


What's next

The Hammers are looking to add fa ew more players to their squad with Eibar's Juan Jordan, French U-20 striker Alexis Claude-Maurice and Marseille midfielder Morgan Sansone linked with a move to East London.

