Premier League Transfer Spending 2018: How Much Did Each Club Spend This Summer?

Chelsea broke the transfer record for a goalkeeper when they signed Kepa Arrizabalaga

The 2018 summer transfer window for the Premier League has been a pretty short one compared to years past. With the window closing before the season kicks off, clubs had at least three weeks fewer than recent summers to get their players in.

Managers had bigger headaches with the World Cup spoiling their pre-season plans and most managers at top clubs could not use their full contingent of players in pre-season friendlies while the month-long quadrennial tournament also made it difficult to sign players while players were in Russia.

Deadline Day did not see many big deals but a few mid-table and promoted clubs did get very busy to bring players in. But the top clubs had already concluded their business and only saw some low-profile exits.

So which club spent the most this summer? Who made the biggest profit? And who didn't spend a single penny?

Premier League Transfer Spending - Summer 2018

EPL 2018 Summer Transfer Spending

Liverpool were by far the biggest spenders during the summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp has reinforced his squad in numerous positions in midfield and in goal. They initially had the record signing for a goalkeeper when they signed Alisson Becker from Roma for £67m.

They had also signed Naby Keita (a deal agreed last year), Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri for their attack. The Reds were the only club which had a net spend of over £100m.

Chelsea were the next big spenders but most of their transfer outlay was on one single player. Thibaut Courtois forced a move out of the club and they replaced him by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga after activating his release clause of £71.6m. That fee is now a new record for signing a goalkeeper.

New manager Maurizio Sarri had also asked the Stamford Bridge club to spend £51m to bring Jorginho from Napoli.

Fulham were the surprise package in the transfer window. The London club were very busy as Deadline Day approached and became the first promoted club to spend over £100m. André Zambo Anguissa and Jean Michael Seri were signed for £27m each while Aleksandar Mitrovic (£18.1m) and Alfie Mawson (£15.1m) were also signed.

They also got many potential first-team players on loan deals - Andre Schurrle (Borussia Dortmund), Sergio Rico (Sevilla), Calum Chambers (Arsenal) and Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United).

Tottenham Hotspur are the only club in the Champions League not to sign a player

19 clubs spent on players this summer. The only club not to spend on any incoming players were Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs didn't even look for a free agent. They became the first club to not sign a player since the summer transfer window was introduced in 2003.

Note: Stats via SportingIntel and TransferMarkt.