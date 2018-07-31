Premier League Transfer Weekly

Nab Malek

With the Premier League set to start on the 10th of August and the transfer window set to close on the 10th of August, so many teams don't have long left.

With some of the big clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea leaving their business late, could it come back to bite them in the long term? Some clubs have done there business great and early. Such as the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal have addressed their problems well and early.

Could Yerry Mina be on his way to Manchester United?

Mina to United?

The Daily Mirror understands that Manchester United could pounce for Columbian Yerry Mina. They could be going for the big man as they feel they are getting outpriced by Leicester City regarding the transfer of Harry Maguire.

Toby Alderweireld is also on the cards but apparently, there has been no discussion between Spurs and United over the Belgium man. With Mourinho desperate to land a top new defender it could be said that is Yerry Mina the right man with the right experience to fulfill that. The Columbian has also been linked to a number of Premier League clubs such as Everton, they are also still in for him.

Is Eden Hazard Worth £200 Million?

Hazard to Madrid?

The Daily Express are reporting that Chelsea have set a £200 Million Pound price tag on their superstar Eden Hazard. As Real Madrid are looking around as they search for there Ronaldo replacement, with the likes of Mbappe and Neymar being linked with Los Blancos why do they want Hazard?

Having just had a great World Cup with scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists, he has showcased his talents brilliantly during the World Cup. You can understand why they want him, he is so great on the ball and so good at taking people on. Having been at Chelsea for 6 years. Could he want to seek a new chapter in his career? the main aim of the huge price tag was to put Real Madrid off him. But after watching him in the World Cup that will definitely increase the interest to get a player of his calibre.

PSG could get Kante for £100 Million!

Kante to Paris?

The Sun has reported that Chelsea star Ngolo Kante could be PSG's new signing. With many newspapers reporting that Maurizio Sarri isn't too bothered if the French World Cup Winner leaves. With the signing of Jorginho and the emergence of Ross Barkley, would it be wise for Kante to leave the blues this summer?

It will surely be stupid if Chelsea let Kante go as many people believe he is the best player in his position. Standing at just 5ft 6inc he is quite small but an absolute engine who covers at an average 11.57KM per a game, so you can see why PSG could be willing to spend £100 Million on him.

He will replace Lassana Diarra who has been playing for PSG in that CDM role, he will be a great upgrade on him. Kante also has age on his side as he is only 27-years-old and arguably hitting the peak of his powers.