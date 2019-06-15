Premier League: Virgil van Dijk reflects on Liverpool's season, says they achieved great things as a team

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Virgil van Dijk has reflected on his journey with Liverpool this season and posted his reflections on his Instagram account.

In case you didn't know...

The centre-back enjoyed a successful season with the Reds, who won their 6th European Cup title in early June. Liverpool lifted the UEFA Champions League title after beating Tottenham in Madrid. However, Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on the Premier League title, with Manchester City retaining the trophy.

Van Dijk had signed for Liverpool from Southampton back in January 2018. Since then, he has put up consistent performances for the team and has become an integral part of Klopp's plans.

The heart of the matter

After losing the UEFA Nations League final to Portugal, Van Dijk finally got some time to rest and reflect on the season. On Liverpool's official website he stated:

“I’ve had a few days to reflect now at the end of what’s been an unbelievable season.

“We achieved great things this season at Liverpool as a team and I feel proud to be part of such an incredible club with this group of players. To be European champions is a dream come true! We are all now hungry for more success and will continue to give all we can to achieve that."

The Dutch defender won the Premier League Player of the Season award and has been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or by many. Looking forward to the future, Van Dijk is excited by the progress of the Dutch national team. At the same time, he is also preparing to give himself a break to recharge before preparing for the next season.

“I’m also excited about the future with the national team and we will look to build on the promising season we’ve just had," he said. "Thank you for all of your support over the last few months and I’ll see you after a break ready to go again!”

What's next?

Liverpool have yet to welcome any new players this summer. They would, however, want to sign a couple so that they would be better positioned to overthrow Manchester City from the top spot.