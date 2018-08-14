Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League Week 1 round up

Avinash Choubey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
430   //    14 Aug 2018, 11:39 IST

The 2018-19 season of English Premier League began with a much anticipated encounter between 20 time champions Manchester United and the champions of 2015-16 fairytale season, Leicester City at the Theatre of Dreams.

The red devils survived a late surge from the Foxes and took home all the three points which where there, up for grabs. The world cup winning Frenchmen Paul Pogba started the scoring at 3 minutes, netting home from the spot. He started with the captain's armband suggesting he would be sharing responsibilities in Manchester United's season.

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City were trailing by 2-0 thanks to Luke Shaw's second goal. Jamie Vardy scored in the injury time to make the United fans wait until the final whistle.

Manchester United's rivals Liverpool had a brilliant day at the office when they thumped West Ham United to by a 4-0 margin. Salah began the scoring with Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge writing their names on the score sheet as well. Their fluent football gave a glimpse of how good their squad and tactics are going to be this season.

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

The Merseyside club lead the pack on the table. This might be the team that will challenge Manchester City for the title eventually.

Chelsea defeated Huddersfield Town with a 3-0 margin. N'golo Kante and Pedro looked good for the blues. The Sarri effect was clearly visible on the way Chelsea played.

Tottenham Hotspurs didn't sign a single player in the summer transfer window, much to the surprise of their supporters. Their core group is all the same from the last season and they picked form where they left.

They beat Newcastle United by two goals to one at St. James Park. Striking sensation, Harry Kane didn't manage to get on the score sheet with the scoring honours were performed by Dele Ali and Jan Vertonghen.

Crystal Palace started the season with a win. They had a dreadful beginning to the last season but have begun on a good note this season. They beat the newly promoted Fulham by a 2-0 margin.

Bournemouth beat Cardiff City by a 2-0 margin as well. Brighton and Hove Albion fell prey to Watford by the same margin. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton shared a point each by playing a 2-2 draw.

Southampton and Burnley played out a nil-nil draw at St. Mary's park with the former Man City man Joe Hart getting a cleansheet.

Match of the week:

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Arsenal versus Manchester City encounter was the most sought after game of the weekend. Being seen as the first test of Gunners after the Arsene Wenger era, the Gooners went home disappointed in their first outing. It was never going to be easy to beat the defending champions after big changes in the leadership and squad.

The champions beat Unai Emery's men by 2-0 margin. Raheem Sterling scored a stunner at the 14 minute mark. Bernando Silva scored in the second half to fetch all the three points for the Citizens.

Winners

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Watford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Tottenham, Manchester United.



