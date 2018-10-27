×
Premier League 2018/19: Week 10 Predictions

Eddie Bradley
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
405   //    27 Oct 2018, 16:15 IST

Manchester City v Burnley FC - Premier League
Manchester City v Burnley FC - Premier League


The Premier League is already almost a quarter of the way through its fixture list and things are starting to take shape at both ends of the table. With a full weekend of matches to come, here are our predictions for week 10.

Undoubtedly the match of the weekend is Monday night's televised fixture between leaders and reigning champions Man City and 4th place Spurs, who have got off to their best ever Premier League start.

However, there are a number of interesting matches, particularly for some of the teams currently languishing in the relegation zone. There is a real danger for teams such as Newcastle, Huddersfield and Fulham that they will start to get cut adrift from their nearest rivals - and once a gap opens, it can be very hard to close that gap.

Fulham v Bournemouth

Fulham's defence is officially awful. They have already conceded 25 goals and, at current rates are on target to concede over 100 goals over the course of the season. This would be a sure recipe for relegation. In their last three league games alone they have conceded 12 goals so it's clear where the remedial work must start if the Craven Cottagers are to move out of their current position in the bottom three.

By contrast, Bournemouth have had a fine start to the season, currently sitting in 6th place with two away wins already under their belt, most notably a 4-0 victory against a strong Watford team. Bournemouth have been impressively clinical in front of goal. Converting 40% of their shots on target, they are second only to Arsenal on this measure. This is somewhat ominous for a Fulham team with such a poor defence.

Fulham have had only one win this season and this is the sort of home game in which they need to pick up points if they are to claw their way out of the relegation zone. Fulham were so poor last week against Cardiff that I can't see them repeating such a desultory performance. On this basis, I'm going for a 1-1 draw between the two sides.

